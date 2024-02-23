Why is Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway ending?
As Ant and Dec's final series of Saturday Night Takeaway starts, we're taking a look at the real reason the hit ITV show is coming to an end after 20 years.
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back for a final series after the presenting duo announced last year they will be taking a break from the show following series 20.
The Geordie stars - also known for Limitless Win, I'm A Celebrity and Britain's Got Talent - have promised that the final series will be one of the biggest and best yet as they bid an emotional farewell to the beloved show.
Saturday Night Takeaway has been one of the favourite shows on weekend TV since 2002, causing many people to ask - why is the show ending?
Here's everything we know about the reasons behind Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway ending, and what the pair have said about it.
Is this the last series of Saturday Night Takeaway?
Yes and no. Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is ending after this series (series 20) but the duo have confirmed they are simply taking a break and that the show will return in the future, potentially in another form.
Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart's Breakfast Show, Ant explained: "It's been our baby for 22 years and whatever form it takes when it comes back, you need to step away for a bit, reimagine it, before you go again."
Why is Saturday Night Takeaway ending?
Ant and Dec have openly revealed the reasons they have decided to take a break from Saturday Night Takeaway.
In May 2023, the pair made the announcement that they would be taking a break from the show in a video shared on their social media. Ant said at the time: "We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath."
Dec added: "We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024."
Speaking to Heart, Ant and Dec also revealed how much time across the years goes into the preparing the show. Dec told Jamie and Amanda: "Doing Saturday Night Takeaway is really busy for us, it goes on all year, we finish the series in April and then we start shooting the new series in June."
How many years has Saturday Night Takeaway been on for?
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway started in 2002 and ran for seven years before the pair took a four year hiatus from the show.
It returned in 2013 and has been on annually since then. However, after 20 series the show will come to an end this year.
