23 February 2024, 12:41

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have been married since 2021, and are now reported to be expecting their first child together
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have been married since 2021, and are now reported to be expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett and do they have any children?

Ant McPartlin, 48, has been married to his wife Anne-Marie Corbett for three years - now, the couple are reported to be expecting their first child together.

Declan Donnelley's co-star of over 30 years, who hosts shows like Britain's Got Talent, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm A Celebrity alongside him, is yet to respond these reports.

Anne-Marie Corbett is Ant's second wife, having previously been married to Lisa Armstrong until 2020 when their divorce was finalised.

From her job, to her children and her relationship with Ant, here's everything you need to know about Anne-Marie.

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett got married at St Michaels Church in Heckfield in August 2021
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett got married at St Michaels Church in Heckfield in August 2021. Picture: Getty

Who is Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett?

Ant McPartlin's wife is Anne-Marie Corbett, a 46-year-old personal assistant who met her husband back in 2017.

Anne-Marie worked at the same management company as Declan Donnelly's wife, Ali Astall, but only started working with Ant in 2017.

Ant and his wife were first pictured together as a couple in March 2018, and were pictured walking the dogs and shopping in Harrod's in the same year.

Like the TV star, Anne-Marie has been married before, separating from the father of her two children in October 2017.

Ant and Anne-Marie got engaged over Christmas 2020 and went on to get married in August 2021 at St Michael's Church in Heckfield, with Dec acting as the star's best man.

Ant McPartlin and Anne Marie Corbett were pictured in December 2023 at Heathrow Airport
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett were pictured in December 2023 at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Getty

Do Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have any children?

Anne-Marie Corbett has two children from her previous marriage, which ended in October 2017.

While Ant and his wife do not currently have any children together, The Sun have recently reported that Anne-Marie is pregnant and that the pair are expecting to welcome their first child together.

Neither Ant or Anne-Marie have responded to these reports, however.

Who is Ant McPartlin's ex wife?

Ant McPartlin's was married to Lisa Armstrong between 2006 and 2020, having first met at a pop concert at Newcastle City Hall in 1990.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong got married in 2006, however, finalised their divorce 14 years later in 2020
Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong got married in 2006, however, finalised their divorce 14 years later in 2020. Picture: Getty

Lisa is a professional make-up artist, best known for being the head of hair and make-up on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ant and Lisa got engaged in 2005 and married a year later.

In 2020, when the couple's divorce was finalised, Lisa reportedly got £31million in the settlement.

