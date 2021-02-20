Who is Dec Donnelly's wife Ali Astall and how old is their daughter?

Your need-to-know on Dec's family life. Picture: PA

Dec Donnelly family: who is his wife Ali Astall and how many kids do they have?

Saturday Night Takeaway is officially back, and we can't wait to have our favourite presenting duo back on our screens once more.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will both host the new series, which kicks off on Saturday 20 February at 7pm on ITV.

Here's your need-to-know on Dec's family life.

Dec and Ali got together in 2014. Picture: PA

Who is Dec's wife Ali Astall and what is her age?

Ali, 43, is a talent manager born in Newcastle, Australia.

She works at the same talent agency as Ant McPartlin's girlfriend, Anne-Marie Corbett.

When did Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall get together and when did they get married?

Dec and Ali got married in 2015. Picture: PA

The couple started dating in 2014 and got married in 2015, but had already known each other for 10 years previously.

Around 200 guests attended the wedding, and Dec's presenting partner Ant was best man.

Speaking about their romance to the Express, Dec said: "We always hung out.

"When she was single and I was single we'd go out for dinner on Valentine's Day together.

"Last year we went out as a couple. It was a little strange because we've had a working relationship for so long."

When did Dec and Ali have a baby and what is her name?

Dec and Ali welcomed a daughter named Isla Elizabeth Anne on September 1 2018.

Announcing the wonderful news on Instagram at the time, Dec wrote: "Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning.

"Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x".

Their daughter is now two years old.

Speaking before her birth, Ali spoke about how excited she was to be a mum, saying: "I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby. We want to get on with it – we can’t wait."

