Eamonn Holmes emotional as he announces he's going to be a grandad on This Morning
7 April 2021, 11:52
Eamonn Holmes announced the wonderful news on today's episode of This Morning.
Eamonn Holmes has announced that he's going to be a grandad, as his son Declan is expecting a baby.
The presenter, 61, made the wonderful announcement live on This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford.
He said: “Folks, there’s something I want to talk to you about today.
“It’s been a tough year for so many people, there’s not much good news around. I’ve been having a very tough week.
"It hasn’t been a good time. I’ve been in tears. I’ve been in tears again because it involves these two people."
A photo of his son Declan and his wife Jenny was then shown on the screen.
Eamonn added: "These people are called Declan and Jenny. Declan is my eldest boy, he’s 32 years of age and that is Jenny, his beloved wife.
"They have just announced that I, and together with Jenny’s mum and dad and Gabrielle, Declan’s mummy, we’re all going to be grandparents!
"Which means I am a grandad!"
Ruth then added: "Declan and Jenny, we’re so so happy for you. Lots of love."
Eamonn then said: “I didn’t think I would be so happy but I got very emotional about it.”
Last week, Eamonn took to Instagram to reveal that he's been struggling with chronic pain.
He wrote: "At Hospital. Pain like I've never felt in my life . Hope they discover the cause . Wish me well folks 🙏".
Eamonn opened up about his condition on This Morning earlier this week, saying: "I've got an MRI scan but the trouble is everything closes down for Easter, I haven't got it analysed yet.
"But what I do know is that I can't sleep at night. The pain is absolutely worse at night. So many of you have this chronic pain from all sorts of different sources.
"So today I thought, let's talk about this; let's get you talking about this; let's talk to the doctors.
"Don't think you're alone on this one. I've had this a month, I hope I'm not going to have it for much longer.
"But people have lived with chronic pain for their whole lives."
