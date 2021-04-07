Eamonn Holmes emotional as he announces he's going to be a grandad on This Morning

7 April 2021, 11:52

Eamonn Holmes announced the wonderful news on today's episode of This Morning.

Eamonn Holmes has announced that he's going to be a grandad, as his son Declan is expecting a baby.

Read more: Captain Tom Moore's family launch fundraising challenge to mark his 101st birthday

The presenter, 61, made the wonderful announcement live on This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford.

He said: “Folks, there’s something I want to talk to you about today.

“It’s been a tough year for so many people, there’s not much good news around. I’ve been having a very tough week.



Eamonn Holmes made the announcement on This Morning today
Eamonn Holmes made the announcement on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

"It hasn’t been a good time. I’ve been in tears. I’ve been in tears again because it involves these two people."

A photo of his son Declan and his wife Jenny was then shown on the screen.

Eamonn added: "These people are called Declan and Jenny. Declan is my eldest boy, he’s 32 years of age and that is Jenny, his beloved wife.

Declan and Jenny are expecting
Declan and Jenny are expecting. Picture: ITV

"They have just announced that I, and together with Jenny’s mum and dad and Gabrielle, Declan’s mummy, we’re all going to be grandparents!

"Which means I am a grandad!"

Ruth then added: "Declan and Jenny, we’re so so happy for you. Lots of love."

Read more: Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Eamonn then said: “I didn’t think I would be so happy but I got very emotional about it.”

Last week, Eamonn took to Instagram to reveal that he's been struggling with chronic pain.

He wrote: "At Hospital. Pain like I've never felt in my life . Hope they discover the cause . Wish me well folks 🙏".

Eamonn opened up about his condition on This Morning earlier this week, saying: "I've got an MRI scan but the trouble is everything closes down for Easter, I haven't got it analysed yet.

"But what I do know is that I can't sleep at night. The pain is absolutely worse at night. So many of you have this chronic pain from all sorts of different sources.

"So today I thought, let's talk about this; let's get you talking about this; let's talk to the doctors.

"Don't think you're alone on this one. I've had this a month, I hope I'm not going to have it for much longer.

"But people have lived with chronic pain for their whole lives."

NOW READ:

Jake Quickenden reveals troll who called his baby 'ugly' called him to apologise

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on The Circle's Natalya (AKA 'Felix')

Who is Natalya from The Circle? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on The Circle's Andy

Who is Andy from The Circle? Wife, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Who is Manrika?

Who is Manrika from The Circle UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

The winner of The Circle will be crowned on Friday...

Who will win The Circle UK?

When is the final of The Circle UK?

When is the final of The Circle UK?

Trending on Heart

The mum has been praised for her hack on Instagram

Mum shares incredible way she removes scratches from her stainless steel fridge using toothpaste

Lifestyle

What channel is The Flight Attendant on in the UK?

How can you watch The Flight Attendant in the UK?

Primark is reopening in England this month

When does Primark open and what are the new opening times?

News

Your need-to-know on Dec's family life

Who is Dec Donnelly's wife Ali Astall and how old is their daughter?

Celebrities

The heartwarming note was shared to Facebook (right: stock image)

Stranger praised for heartwarming note about 'not judging' other mums while on holiday

Lifestyle

Regé-Jean Page has addressed James Bond rumours

Rege-Jean Page speaks out on James Bond rumours after Bridgerton exit