Eamonn Holmes emotional as he announces he's going to be a grandad on This Morning

Eamonn Holmes announced the wonderful news on today's episode of This Morning.

Eamonn Holmes has announced that he's going to be a grandad, as his son Declan is expecting a baby.

The presenter, 61, made the wonderful announcement live on This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford.

He said: “Folks, there’s something I want to talk to you about today.

“It’s been a tough year for so many people, there’s not much good news around. I’ve been having a very tough week.









Eamonn Holmes made the announcement on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

"It hasn’t been a good time. I’ve been in tears. I’ve been in tears again because it involves these two people."

A photo of his son Declan and his wife Jenny was then shown on the screen.

Eamonn added: "These people are called Declan and Jenny. Declan is my eldest boy, he’s 32 years of age and that is Jenny, his beloved wife.

Declan and Jenny are expecting. Picture: ITV

"They have just announced that I, and together with Jenny’s mum and dad and Gabrielle, Declan’s mummy, we’re all going to be grandparents!

"Which means I am a grandad!"

Ruth then added: "Declan and Jenny, we’re so so happy for you. Lots of love."

Eamonn then said: “I didn’t think I would be so happy but I got very emotional about it.”

Last week, Eamonn took to Instagram to reveal that he's been struggling with chronic pain.

He wrote: "At Hospital. Pain like I've never felt in my life . Hope they discover the cause . Wish me well folks 🙏".

Eamonn opened up about his condition on This Morning earlier this week, saying: "I've got an MRI scan but the trouble is everything closes down for Easter, I haven't got it analysed yet.

"But what I do know is that I can't sleep at night. The pain is absolutely worse at night. So many of you have this chronic pain from all sorts of different sources.

"So today I thought, let's talk about this; let's get you talking about this; let's talk to the doctors.

"Don't think you're alone on this one. I've had this a month, I hope I'm not going to have it for much longer.

"But people have lived with chronic pain for their whole lives."

