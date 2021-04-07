Captain Tom Moore's family launch fundraising challenge to mark his 101st birthday

Captain Tom's family have launched a fundraiser in his memory. Picture: PA

Captain Tom's family have launched their own '100' challenge to mark what would have been his 101st birthday.

The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have launched a fundraising challenge for the nation in his memory.

The '100' challenge was launched to mark what would have been the late veteran's 101st birthday, and will take place on the 30 April-3 May bank holiday weekend.

People have been asked to create their own challenge around the number 100 to raise money for charity.

Captain Tom's family have encouraged people to raise money on what would have been his 101st birthday. Picture: PA

Captain Tom raised almost £33m for NHS charities by doing laps of his garden at the start of the first lockdown last year. He died with coronavirus on 2 February this year at Bedford Hospital.

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore urged people to do the 100 challenge to raise money for the Captain Tom Foundation or a charity of their choice.

.@captaintommoore's daughter Hannah tells us about an incredible way we can remember her father in the lead up to what would have been his 101st Birthday this month ❤️@jkjasonking @IAMKELLYBROOK | https://t.co/rvjFrccfvd pic.twitter.com/UAJ5IKI8SC — Heart (@thisisheart) April 6, 2021

She said that they were "still a grieving family" but are "propelled forward by hope".

"I really hope people see this [100 challenge] for what it is, which is an absolute chance to bring joy, put money back into charities and support the Captain Tom Foundation, which after all is the legacy of hope that he's left us," she added.

"We want people to go crazy and create their own 100 - a challenge around the number 100.

"Because he was 100 and he was so proud to be 100.

"We thought of whether it should be 101, but it's definitely 100 because that year he lived being 100 was the best year of his life, almost certainly."

Captain Tom was knighted by the Queen for his services over lockdown. Picture: PA

Suggestions include walking 100 steps, baking 100 cakes and scoring 100 goals - though you can do anything you like for the challenge.

She said that her father "loved the beach so he would have said 100 sandcastles or jump 100 waves".

Find out more about the challenge and how you can get involved here.

