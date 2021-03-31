Jake Quickenden reveals troll who called his baby 'ugly' called him to apologise

Jake Quickenden's newborn son was targeted with disgusting abuse on social media.

Jake Quickenden has revealed that a troll who called his baby 'ugly' on social media called him to apologise for his words.

The former Dancing On Ice star shared details of the shocking abuse his newborn son Leo Oliver had received on Instagram last week.

Jake has now shared an update, revealing that the troll called him up to apologise for his words.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Jake said: "He sent me his number on Instagram, I gave him a ring. Do you know what the scary thing is? He’s a nice lad.

"He apologised and said it was pathetic and he was after a few likes and he needs to grow up. If it’s taught him anything then hopefully he won’t do it again. That’s all we ask for."

Jake then added: "Let it be a lesson, you can’t do it, you may get a few likes but it upsets people.

Jake shares baby Leo with Sophie Church. Picture: Instagram/Jake Quickenden

"I appreciate him for ringing, or sending me his number so I can ring him. Like I said, he’s a normal lad."

His update comes days after Jake detailed the shocking abuse Leo, who he shares with his partner Sophie Church, has received.

He wrote: "Real post… So in the past week this little man has been told he needs Botox, that he’s ugly as f*** and that he’s weird looking, me myself have also been told stay off social media if you don’t want to be trolled.

"It’s so baffling to me that I should have to stay off social media if I don’t want my four-week-old trolled.

"I don’t mind people giving me s***, as sad as it is I’ve had to get used to being called 'irrelevant', 'ugly', 'attention seeking' and the list goes on but to troll an innocent child is so wrong and the people doing it seriously need to seek help."

