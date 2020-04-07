Best family movies to stream on Netflix UK over Easter

Family and child friendly movies on Netflix: our picks of the best available to stream in April.

The UK remains in lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, meaning that many of us are facing a very different Easter weekend than we're used to.

We have been told to stay indoors other than for food shopping, daily exercise, food shopping and medical reasons.

This means that people are unable to travel or visit relatives, so lots of people are looking for alternative ways to spend time with their family or household this bank holiday weekend.

One great way to spend quality time together as a family is to watch a film together.

Here are our picks of the best family-friendly films you can stream on Netflix:

Charlotte's Web (U)

Charlotte's Web (2006). Picture: Paramount

The film version of the classic children's features a young girl named Fern and her pet piglet Wilbur. When she is forced to sell Wilbur to her uncle's farm, he makes a host of new friends including a spider called Charlotte. After learning that he is destined to be killed for meat, the friends fight to save his life.

Shrek (U)

Shrek (2001). Picture: Dreamworks

The Dreamworks classic tells the story of an ogre who is evicted from his swamp by evil Lord Farquaad, and his fight to keep his home by going on a quest to save Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded tower.

Hook (PG)

Hook (1991). Picture: TriStar Pictures

Hook - which Many of us remember Hook from our own childhoods - tells the story of a grown-up Peter Pan, who has to return to Neverland after Captain Hook kidnaps his children.

Spirited Away (PG)

Spirited Away (2001). Picture: Studio Ghibli

Netflix recently added a number of Studio Ghibli films, and Spirited Away is perfect for all the family. It tells the story of a young girl, Chihiro, who has to fight to save her parents after finding herself trapped in the spirit world.

Prince Of Egypt (U)

Prince Of Egypt (1998). Picture: Dreamworks

Prince Of Egypt tells the Old Testament story of the story of Moses - and features classic songs like When You Believe.

Jumanji (PG)

Jumanji (1995). Picture: Paramount

Another old favourite - Jumanji tells the story of two children who play a cursed game, and are forced to finish it to defeat the nightmarish obstacles it releases.

Annie (U)

Annie (1982). Picture: TriStar

Family films don't get much more classic than Annie, the musical story of an orphan adopted by a millionaire in the early 20th century.

