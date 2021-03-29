All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in April

Shrek and A Star is Born are among the films hitting Netflix in April. Picture: Dreamworks/Warner Bros

By Polly Foreman

What's coming to Netflix in April? Find out all the new films and TV shows arriving on the streaming service.

With many of us spending much of our time indoors over the last year, we've had plenty of time to get acquainted - and reacquainted - with our favourite Netflix shows.

In March, we've been obsessing over the likes of Ginny & Georgia, The One, and The Irregulars - and we can't wait to see what April has in store.

As well as new series' (like the highly-anticipated Shadow and Bone), the streaming service will be adding a number of beloved films and TV shows to its line-up.

Here's what you can expect:

A Star is Born is one of Netflix's April releases. Picture: Netflix

April 1

Alleycats (2016)

American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success (2015)

Beneath (2013)

Cast Away (2000)

Collateral (2004)

Curve (2015)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

In the Name of the Father (1993)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014)

Love Story (1990)

Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield (2014)

Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Caicos (2014)

Murder on the Home Front (2013)

Outcast (2014)

Out of Time (2003)

Page Eight (2011)

Prank Encounters (Season 2)

Raw Deal (1986)

R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls (2015)

Raw Deal (1986)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek the Musical (2013)

Sleepers (1996)

They Live (1988)

The Borrowers (2011)

The Hitcher (2007)

The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Time Traveller’s Wife (2009)

Turks & Caicos (2014)

Twister (1996)

Wild Bill (2011)

Worn Stories (Season 1)

Shrek will arrive on Netflix on April 1. Picture: Dreamworks

April 2

Concrete Cowboy (2021)

Just Say Yes (2021)

Madame Claude (2021)

Sky High (2021)

April 5

Coded Bias (2020)

Family Reunion (Part 3)

April 7

Snabba Cash (Season 1)

The Big Day (Collection 2)

This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series)

April 8

The Way of the House Husband (Season 1)

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021)

Night in Paradise (2021)

Thunder Force (2021)

April 11

A Star Is Born (2018)

April 15

Ride or Die (2021)

April 16

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1)

April 21

Zero (Season 1)



April 23

Shadow and Bone (1 Season)

April 29

Yasuke (Season 1)

April 30

The Innocent (Limited Series)

Things Heard and Seen (2021)

NOW READ:

Netflix to launch Masked Singer-style dating show called 'Sexy Beasts'