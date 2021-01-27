Netflix to launch Masked Singer-style dating show called 'Sexy Beasts'

Sexy Beasts will be a remake of the 2013 BBC Three show of the same name.

It may seem like a billion years ago that we were all obsessing over the absolute masterpiece that was Netflix series Love Is Blind, but it was actually only last February.

Since then, we've been holding out hope for the streaming service to drop a new dating show - and our prayers may have been answered.

The show looks set to have similarities with Love Is Blind. Picture: Netflix

According to reports, Netflix is launching a remake of 2013 BBC Three series Sexy Beasts, which is essentially a hybrid of Love Is Blind and The Masked Singer.

It sees daters don elaborate costumes and get to know each other without seeing each other's faces, meaning they bond over personality rather than looks.

A source told The Sun: "This show offers a new take on the idea of a fantasy date. There are no Kim Kardashian lookalikes here.

Sexy Beasts originally aired on BBC Three in 2013. Picture: BBC

"All potential lovers will attempt to find 'the one' while wearing an elaborate prosthetic mask of a strange fantasy beast.

"Much like ITV’s hit The Masked Singer, the fun is in guessing who the real person is behind the mask and what they might actually look like, before the big reveal when masks are off and contestants are shown exactly who they’ve fallen for."

