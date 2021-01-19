Mark Wright 'catches out' Ben Shephard as he grills him on Masked Singer 'Badger' rumours

19 January 2021, 13:56 | Updated: 19 January 2021, 15:17

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Is Ben Shephard The Masked Singer's Badger? Mark Wright got him on the phone to find out...

Mark Wright has been our very own answer to Miss Marple when it comes to cracking Masked Singer contestants, and the latest is the hotly-debated Badger.

Read more: The Masked Singer's Blob 'exposed' after viewers spot key clue

One of the rumoured celebs hidden behind Badger's costume is GMB presenter Ben Shephard, who recently refused to confirm or deny the rumours when quizzed by Lorraine Kelly.

During his Evening Show last night, Mark Wright got Ben on the phone to ask him about the rumours - after matching a number of Badger's clues to Ben...

Is Ben Shephard the Badger?
Is Ben Shephard the Badger? Picture: Getty

At the start of the chat, Mark told him: "You’re laughing... You know what’s coming... It sounds already like I’m catching you out!

Ben replied: "Are you phoning me about what I think you’re phoning me about? There’s all sorts of conspiracy theories, people trying to work it out - could I be the Badger?

Mark then said: "If you are the Badger, would you tell us live on the radio tonight?"

To this, Ben said: "Of course. I couldn’t lie to you, Wrighty, how could I lie to a fellow Essex boy?

Mark replied: "I don't think you would tell me, you’re a true professional. So the only think I can do is ask you a few questions and let the audience decide for themselves..."

Badger is current favourite to win The Masked Singer
Badger is current favourite to win The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Little did Ben know that Mark had done some digging, and found three clues that he was able to match the Badger - these were:

"When it comes to digging, they'll have to get up extra early to catch me.” - Ben gets up early to present Good Morning Britain.

 "Strictly speaking, dancing is something I'm well known for." - Ben has a BA Hons degree in Dance, Drama & Theatre Arts.

"At school, I wrote poems about girls that I liked, but I was so shy i'd never show them" - Mark managed to track down a clip of Ben reading a poem he'd written.

After Mark had put all the clues to Ben, he replied: "You've got me bang to rights, Wrighty!

"It's all adding up - you're better than Miss Marple, you are!"

You can listen to the full interview below:


Last week, Mark quizzed pal Olly Murs about the rumours that he's Robin, leading Olly to hang up the phone after seemingly being rumbled...

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Peaky Blinder is being made into a film, and we couldn't be more excited

Peaky Blinders writer confirms there is a film adaptation on the way
Married at First Sight Australia is back on E4

What time is Married at First Sight Australia on tonight?

Dino Hira appeared on Married at First Sight season six

Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Dino Hira now?
The Drowning with air on Channel 5 this February

When does The Drowning start on Channel 5 and what is it about?
The full cast of The Drowning revealed

The Drowning cast: Who is in the Channel 5 drama and where have you seen them before?

Trending on Heart

The ice cube hack could save you a huge amount of time... (stock image)

Laundry expert claims 'ice cube hack' will mean you'll never have to iron clothes again

Lifestyle

Dog owners who spend £300 on vet bills find out lurcher with 'limp' was copying owner on crutches

Dog owners who spent £300 on vet bills find out lurcher with 'limp' was copying owner on crutches

This Morning

Romeo Beckham has starred on the front cover of a magazine

Romeo Beckham, 18, looks exactly like mum Victoria on first magazine cover shoot

Celebrities

A tennis ball could be the key to helping you stop snoring (stock images)

Sleep expert suggests sewing a tennis ball into pyjamas to prevent snoring

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her burgundy shirt dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities