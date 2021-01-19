Mark Wright 'catches out' Ben Shephard as he grills him on Masked Singer 'Badger' rumours

By Polly Foreman

Is Ben Shephard The Masked Singer's Badger? Mark Wright got him on the phone to find out...

Mark Wright has been our very own answer to Miss Marple when it comes to cracking Masked Singer contestants, and the latest is the hotly-debated Badger.

One of the rumoured celebs hidden behind Badger's costume is GMB presenter Ben Shephard, who recently refused to confirm or deny the rumours when quizzed by Lorraine Kelly.

During his Evening Show last night, Mark Wright got Ben on the phone to ask him about the rumours - after matching a number of Badger's clues to Ben...

Is Ben Shephard the Badger? Picture: Getty

At the start of the chat, Mark told him: "You’re laughing... You know what’s coming... It sounds already like I’m catching you out!

Ben replied: "Are you phoning me about what I think you’re phoning me about? There’s all sorts of conspiracy theories, people trying to work it out - could I be the Badger?

Mark then said: "If you are the Badger, would you tell us live on the radio tonight?"

To this, Ben said: "Of course. I couldn’t lie to you, Wrighty, how could I lie to a fellow Essex boy?

Mark replied: "I don't think you would tell me, you’re a true professional. So the only think I can do is ask you a few questions and let the audience decide for themselves..."

Badger is current favourite to win The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Little did Ben know that Mark had done some digging, and found three clues that he was able to match the Badger - these were:

"When it comes to digging, they'll have to get up extra early to catch me.” - Ben gets up early to present Good Morning Britain.

"Strictly speaking, dancing is something I'm well known for." - Ben has a BA Hons degree in Dance, Drama & Theatre Arts.

"At school, I wrote poems about girls that I liked, but I was so shy i'd never show them" - Mark managed to track down a clip of Ben reading a poem he'd written.

After Mark had put all the clues to Ben, he replied: "You've got me bang to rights, Wrighty!

"It's all adding up - you're better than Miss Marple, you are!"

You can listen to the full interview below:





Last week, Mark quizzed pal Olly Murs about the rumours that he's Robin, leading Olly to hang up the phone after seemingly being rumbled...