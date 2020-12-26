Who is Badger on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Badger? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Badger is one of the contestants competing on The Masked Singer UK - here's what we know about the character.

Good news for fans of the most bonkers / best show on television - The Masked Singer is imminently back on our screens.

And the ITV show is returned sooner than we thought, with bosses confirming that the first episode will air on Boxing Day this year.

Joel Dommett is back on hosting duties, with Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross all reprising their roles on the panel.

One of the characters competing this series is Badger.

Here's what we know about the character.

Badger is competing on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Badger?

Badger's description reads that it: 'steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd'.

We don't have much else to go on at this stage, but watch this space...

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

See below for the full list of Masked Singer contestants.

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Robin

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Grandfather Clock

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will all reprise their roles, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about the show, Rita said: "It’s full of madness. It’s completely crazy. It’s just great family entertainment television. It has so many surprises.

"It's not a competition which I think is fantastic. You don’t have that element of who’s going to win, who’s going to lose because at the end of the day it’s not about that. It’s just like ‘what the hell is going on?!’ which for me is the best sort of television in the world. You want to watch TV to get away from stuff and I think that’s what this show does."

Which Celebrities took part in the first series?

- Patsy Palmer (Butterfly)

- Jason Manford (Hedgehog)

- Katherine Jenkins (Octopus)

- Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee)

- CeeLo Green (Monster)

- Alan Johnson (Pharaoh)

- Teddy Sheringham (Tree)

- Kelis (Daisy)

- Justin Hawkins (Chameleon)

- Denise Van Outen (Fox)

- Skin (Duck)

- Jake Shears (Unicorn)

