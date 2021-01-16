The Masked Singer's Grandfather Clock's identity revealed in fourth elimination

Grandfather Clock has been unmasked... Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer returned for episode four this evening - and Grandfather Clock was finally unmasked...

The Masked Singer is now in its fourth week, and series two of the most bonkers show on earth isn't disappointing.

Last week, after an explosive third episode that saw six mystery celebrities perform, we found out that Martine McCutcheon was behind Swan's mask.

Tonight saw the second performances from Grandfather Clock, Blob, Bush Baby, Harlequin and Viking - and one famous face was eliminated after a judge and audience vote.

Following a dramatic face off between Viking and Grandfather Clock, who both received the least amount of audience votes, Grandfather Clock was unmasked after being chosen by the judges.

And it was former footballer and pundit Glenn Hoddle!

Glenn Hoddle was the Grandfather Clock. Picture: ITV

Speaking about his Grandfather Clock costume, he said: "It was so endearing, when I saw it, I just fell in love with it.

"It's been a bit surreal, it's been great fun. I've loved it. Good luck to all the contestants.

He added that he did the show because he's 'always loved singing'.

The Masked Singer is now in its third week, with the first episode airing on Boxing Day 2020 and the second on January 2 2021.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan are all on the guessing panel for this series, with Joel Dommett returning to host.

Speaking before the series aired, Joel said: "I’m really excited for this year because I think now people understand what it is and understand that we’re not taking it seriously, I think it’s going to be great. Last year all my tweets at the start were ‘what IS this?!’ And five minutes later those turned to ‘Oh my god I’m addicted!’ comments."

Who is left in The Masked Singer UK?

See below for the full list of remaining Masked Singer contestants.

Sausage

Dragon

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.