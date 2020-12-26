Who is Blob on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

By Polly Foreman

Who is Blob? The Masked Singer UK is BACK - here's everything we know about new character Blob.

Everyone's favourite TV talent show is finally back on our screens, with a brand-new set of mystery celebs donning their wacky costumes and performing for a live studio audience.

The Masked Singer, which originated in South Korea, sees a number of famous faces perform behind masks - with the panel, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan - tasked with guessing who they are.

One of the characters competing this year is Blob - here's everything we know about who could be behind the mask...

Who is Blob?

The Blob is described as having 'many eyes', but 'will all eyes and ears be on Blob?!'

At this point, the identity of Blob is anyone's guess - but watch this space.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

See below for the full list of Masked Singer contestants.

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

Who won the first series of The Masked Singer?

Nicola Roberts, who was dressed as Queen Bee, was crowned the first winner of the UK series.

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer starts on Boxing Day (26 December) at 7pm on ITV.

Who is presenting The Masked Singer?

Joel Dommett, who presented the first series of The Masked Singer back in January, is returning to host this time round.

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will all reprise their roles, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about the new series, Mo said: "The show that everybody loved in series one is going to be the show that everyone will love in series two but it’s just been amplified. It’s the best way I could describe it. I think that’s the beauty of it."

