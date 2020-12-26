Who is Blob on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

26 December 2020, 16:30

Who is Blob?
Who is Blob? Picture: ITV
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Who is Blob? The Masked Singer UK is BACK - here's everything we know about new character Blob.

Everyone's favourite TV talent show is finally back on our screens, with a brand-new set of mystery celebs donning their wacky costumes and performing for a live studio audience.

Read more: The Masked Singer UK characters unveiled - with hints about who they are

The Masked Singer, which originated in South Korea, sees a number of famous faces perform behind masks - with the panel, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan - tasked with guessing who they are.

One of the characters competing this year is Blob - here's everything we know about who could be behind the mask...

Who is Blob?
Who is Blob? Picture: ITV

Who is Blob?

The Blob is described as having 'many eyes', but 'will all eyes and ears be on Blob?!'

At this point, the identity of Blob is anyone's guess - but watch this space.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

See below for the full list of Masked Singer contestants.

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

Read more: A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2020 - including Geoff's demise and EastEnders' boat crash

Who won the first series of The Masked Singer?

Nicola Roberts, who was dressed as Queen Bee, was crowned the first winner of the UK series.

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer starts on Boxing Day (26 December) at 7pm on ITV.

The Masked Singer kicks off on Boxing Day
The Masked Singer kicks off on Boxing Day. Picture: ITV

Who is presenting The Masked Singer?

Joel Dommett, who presented the first series of The Masked Singer back in January, is returning to host this time round.

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will all reprise their roles, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about the new series, Mo said: "The show that everybody loved in series one is going to be the show that everyone will love in series two but it’s just been amplified. It’s the best way I could describe it. I think that’s the beauty of it."

NOW READ:

Woman's 'terrible' Harry Potter-inspired baby names for twins spark huge row with best friend

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Masked Singer is back on our TVs

Who won The Masked Singer UK last year?

Who is Harlequin?

Who is Harlequin on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper got married in September 2019

Who is Joel Dommett married to? Meet the Masked Singer host's wife Hannah Cooper

Celebrities

Badger is competing on The Masked Singer

Who is Badger on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
Who is Bush Baby?

Who is Bush Baby on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Trending on Heart

Who plays Penelope in Bridgerton and where have you seen Nicola Coughlan before?

Who plays Penelope in Bridgerton and where have you seen Nicola Coughlan before?

Celebrities

Who is Robin?

Who is Robin on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
Who is Sausage?

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
Where was Bridgerton filmed?

Where was Bridgerton filmed? Set locations for the Netflix drama revealed
Get to know your newest crush Regé-Jean Page

Who plays the Simon Bassett in Bridgerton? Regé-Jean Page's age, Instagram and other TV work

Celebrities

Will there be a second season of Bridgerton?

Will there be a Bridgerton season two? Cast say 'we're all super keen' for second series