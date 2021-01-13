Who is favourite to win The Masked Singer?

Who will win The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer returns for its fourth episode this Saturday - find out who the current favourite to win is...

The Masked Singer has arrived to provide the nation with the perfect escapism TV, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

The ITV show is now in its fourth week, and it has so far seen Alien (Sophie Ellis-Bextor), Seahorse (Mel B), and Swan (Martine McCutcheon) be unmasked.

With many of us now in full detective mode trying to find out who is behind each mask, the full list of odds were recently announced.

Betfair has also identified who the current favourite to win the show is - here's your need-to-know.

The Masked Singer is on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV. Picture: ITV

Who will win The Masked Singer?

Currently, Badger is favourite to win the show - and you can see the full list of odds below:

Badger: 10/11

Viking: 4/1

Sausage: 8/1

Harlequin: 10/1

Robin: 16/1

Blob: 20/1

Dragon: 25/1

Grandfather Clock: 33/1

Bush Baby: 40/1

Badger is the current favourite to win The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Badger?

The viewing public are currently divided on the identity of Badger, with theories including Kevin Clifton, Brian Cox and Will Young all possible contenders.

The list of odds on Badger's identity are below:

Kevin Clifton: 11/4

Carl Fogarty: 2/1

Will Young: 5/1

Prof Brian Cox: 6/1

Jay Kay: 8/1

Who will perform next on The Masked Singer?

This Saturday (16 January), Viking, Blob, Grandfather Clock, Harlequin and Bush Baby will perform their second songs.

The Masked Singer returned for its third episode last Saturday, and saw Dragon, Robin, Badger, Swan and Sausage all perform their second song.

After a tense sing-off between Sausage and Swan, it was Swan who was eliminated by the judges - and it turned out it was Martine McCutcheon.

Jonathan Ross guessed correctly, due to her hints referring to a Prime Minister and President, which he correctly guessed was a nod to her role in Love Actually.

Speaking about her decision to go on the show, she said: "I just thought it would be so lovely to just come up and have fun."

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday at 7pm on ITV

