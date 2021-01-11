The Masked Singer's Martine McCutcheon shares video of her son's reaction as she's revealed as Swan

By Polly Foreman

Martine McCutcheon was revealed to be Swan on last Saturday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Fans of The Masked Singer were stunned to find out that Martine McCutcheon was the mysterious 'Swan' on Saturday night, after she was eliminated in week three.

The former Eastenders star, 44, has now revealed that her son Rafferty, five, was just as surprised as the rest of us - as she posted an adorable clip of his reaction to her unmasking.

Martine was unmasked in week three. Picture: ITV

After she was seen removing her mask, a shocked Rafferty said: "What? Mummy, mummy, mummy! Oh my god."

Martine shared an adorable clip of her son's reaction. Picture: Instagram

Martine then replied: "Can you believe it?"

Rafferty then said: "Mummy what the... how did you?"

Rafferty was shocked to learn that Swan was his mum. Picture: Instagram

Martine captioned the clip: "The most amazing project to be part of! Huge! Thank you to the whole team - what an brilliant bunch people to work with! Ive never known an operation like it! 🙌🏼😆

Martin revealed that The Masked Singer is her son's favourite show. Picture: Instagram

"I didn’t get to sing a big ballad but I DID get to be a showgirl again and also surprise Rafferty by being on one of his favourite ever shows!

"Bless him he was so proud and not being able to breathe and getting backache from the huge heavy wired swan sculpture was all worth it! 🤣 I can’t believe I managed to keep it a secret! 🙈😆".

Martine was in the bottom two with Sausage on Saturday night, and was chosen for elimination by Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora after a tense sing-off.

Jonathan Ross guessed correctly, due to her hints referring to a Prime Minister and President, which he correctly guessed was a nod to her role in Love Actually - and other guesses were Idina Menzel, Kimberley Wyatt and Ashley Roberts.

Who is left in The Masked Singer UK?

See below for the full list of remaining Masked Singer contestants.

Sausage

Dragon

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

The Masked Singer returns on Saturday at 7pm

