Who is Bush Baby on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Bush Baby? Picture: ITV

Who is Bush Baby on The Masked Singer UK? Find out the clues and theories so far...

The Masked Singer finally returned to our screens on Boxing Day, with Joel Dommett returning to present the ITV show.

If you aren't familiar with its premise, it sees a number of celebs perform a song to a live audience and panel - featuring Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

The twist, though, is that they're dressed in elaborate costumes, and aren't 'unmasked' until they're eliminated from the show.

One of the characters taking part this season is Bush Baby. Here's what we know about the mystery celeb.

Bush Baby is competing on The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

Who is Bush Baby?

Bush Baby is described as an 'adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will the voice match the cute appearance?'

So far, that's all we have to go in with Bush Baby - but watch this space...

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

See below for the full list of Masked Singer contestants.

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

Which Celebrities took part in the first series?

- Patsy Palmer (Butterfly)

- Jason Manford (Hedgehog)

- Katherine Jenkins (Octopus)

- Justin Hawkins (Chameleon)

- Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee)

- Teddy Sheringham (Tree)

- Alan Johnson (Pharaoh)

- CeeLo Green (Monster)

- Kelis (Daisy)

- Skin (Duck)

- Jake Shears (Unicorn)

- Denise Van Outen (Fox)

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will all reprise their roles, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about his new role, comedian Mo said in a statement: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

