Who is Bush Baby on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

26 December 2020, 17:30

Who is Bush Baby?
Who is Bush Baby? Picture: ITV

Who is Bush Baby on The Masked Singer UK? Find out the clues and theories so far...

The Masked Singer finally returned to our screens on Boxing Day, with Joel Dommett returning to present the ITV show.

Read more: Woman's 'terrible' Harry Potter-inspired baby names for twins spark huge row with best friend

If you aren't familiar with its premise, it sees a number of celebs perform a song to a live audience and panel - featuring Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

The twist, though, is that they're dressed in elaborate costumes, and aren't 'unmasked' until they're eliminated from the show.

One of the characters taking part this season is Bush Baby. Here's what we know about the mystery celeb.

Bush Baby is competing on The Masked Singer UK
Bush Baby is competing on The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

Who is Bush Baby?

Bush Baby is described as an 'adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will the voice match the cute appearance?'

So far, that's all we have to go in with Bush Baby - but watch this space...

Read more: A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2020 - including Geoff's demise and EastEnders' boat crash

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

See below for the full list of Masked Singer contestants.

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

Which Celebrities took part in the first series?

- Patsy Palmer (Butterfly)

- Jason Manford (Hedgehog)

- Katherine Jenkins (Octopus)

- Justin Hawkins (Chameleon)

- Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee)

- Teddy Sheringham (Tree)

- Alan Johnson (Pharaoh)

- CeeLo Green (Monster)

- Kelis (Daisy)

- Skin (Duck)

- Jake Shears (Unicorn)

- Denise Van Outen (Fox)

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will all reprise their roles, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about his new role, comedian Mo said in a statement: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

NOW READ:

The Masked Singer UK characters unveiled - with hints about who they are

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Masked Singer is back on our TVs

Who won The Masked Singer UK last year?

Who is Harlequin?

Who is Harlequin on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper got married in September 2019

Who is Joel Dommett married to? Meet the Masked Singer host's wife Hannah Cooper

Celebrities

Badger is competing on The Masked Singer

Who is Badger on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
Who plays Penelope in Bridgerton and where have you seen Nicola Coughlan before?

Who plays Penelope in Bridgerton and where have you seen Nicola Coughlan before?

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Who is Robin?

Who is Robin on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
Who is Sausage?

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
Where was Bridgerton filmed?

Where was Bridgerton filmed? Set locations for the Netflix drama revealed
Get to know your newest crush Regé-Jean Page

Who plays the Simon Bassett in Bridgerton? Regé-Jean Page's age, Instagram and other TV work

Celebrities

Will there be a second season of Bridgerton?

Will there be a Bridgerton season two? Cast say 'we're all super keen' for second series