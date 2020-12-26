Who is Robin on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

By Polly Foreman

Who is Robin on The Masked Singer? Find out all the clues and theories so far...

We have wonderful news for fans of probably the wildest show on TV - The Masked Singer UK has *finally* returned.

The second season of the ITV show has arrived quicker than we expected, with bosses previously confirming that the first episode will air on Boxing Day.

Joel Dommett has returned to host the show, with Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross all reprising their roles on the panel, alongside newcomer Mo Gilligan.

One of the celebs competing is Robin.

Here's what we know.

Robin is competing on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Robin?

The 'rockin' Robin is described as 'hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas but planning to go the distance.'

The clue suggests that Robin might have a background in rock music, possibly with a Christmas song under its belt...

Joel Dommett said in the run-up to the show airing that he thought he guessed Robin's identity, saying: "I really enjoyed interacting with Robin. I felt like I knew who it was…and maybe I did. You’ll have to wait and see. Interestingly, last year I really thought I knew one of them and it turned out not to be them."

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

See below for the full list of Masked Singer contestants.

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

Who is hosting The Masked Singer UK?

Joel Dommett is the host of the series.

Speaking about the new series, Joel said: "I’m really excited for this year because I think now people understand what it is and understand that we’re not taking it seriously, I think it’s going to be great. Last year all my tweets at the start were ‘what IS this?!’ And five minutes later those turned to ‘Oh my god I’m addicted!’ comments."

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will all reprise their roles, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about his new role, comedian Mo said in a statement: "I haven’t ever been part of any family show. I grew up watching family entertainment shows on ITV like Gladiators, Blind Date so to be asked to be part of this really cool family show - and also a show where it’s a really cool guessing game - I was straight off I would love to be part of this. It’s a really feel-good family show, it’s just a fun guessing game and it’s been great to join the Detectives as we call ourselves."

Which Celebrities took part in the first series?

- Patsy Palmer (Butterfly)

- Jason Manford (Hedgehog)

- Katherine Jenkins (Octopus)

- Justin Hawkins (Chameleon)

- Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee)

- Teddy Sheringham (Tree)

- Alan Johnson (Pharaoh)

- CeeLo Green (Monster)

- Kelis (Daisy)

- Skin (Duck)

- Jake Shears (Unicorn)

- Denise Van Outen (Fox)

