The Masked Singer viewers stunned as Alien's identity is revealed in first episode

Alien was unmasked on tonight's episode... Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer UK returned tonight, and the identity of the first character was revealed...

The most bonkers show on television *finally* returned to our screens tonight, and the first episode of The Masked Singer series two did not disappoint.

It saw Sausage, Badger, Dragon, Robin, Swan and Alien all perform their first song, with the panel opting to send home Alien after she was in the bottom three with Swan and Badger.

Alien was then revealed to be Sophie Ellis-Bextor, much to the excitement of viewers.

One person tweeted: "I never would have guessed it was her. But I love her!!"

Another added: "Missed so many obvious clue that @SophieEB was alien".

Some viewers were unhappy with the panel's decision to eliminate her, with one writing: "Omg how could you vote off Sophie Ellis-Bextor".

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was unmasked tonight. Picture: ITV

After the reveal, host Joel Dommett discussed Sophie's clues with her, saying: "Because you had the crime scene thing, murder on the dance floor - there was a moment when I thought you were my wife.

"The clue was the battle - am I right in thinking you were in an episode of Game of Thrones?"

Sophie then revealed that she was indeed in the battle scene of the Game of Thrones, and that she had done the show for her kids.

The first six contestants performed tonight. Picture: ITV

Speaking in her VT before her performance, Alien said: "Greeting earthlings, I am the Alien.

"I have travelled faster than the speed of light

She also said that she had come to our planet in 'spectacular fashion'.

"From space, earth looks like a tony toy, and all the people on it are models.

"I have undertaken this independent exploration of your planet.

"My mission - to spread joy, love and glitter. Tonight, I hope the audience are ready for their first encounter with an alien."

Jonathan Ross guessed that Alien is Brenda Blethyn from Vera, while Rita Ora guessed Sophie Dahl.

Mo Gilligan guessed Lily Allen, and Davina predicted Joel Dommett's wife Hannah Cooper....

Alien's last clue was: "I have never been invaded, but I have been part of an epic battle."

Alien was one of the first performers of the series. Picture: ITV

Many people on Twitter correctly guessed that Alien is Sophie Ellis-Bexter, with one writing: "I think Alien is Sophie Ellis Bextor disguising her voice. The “epic battle” was the chart race with Posh Spice".

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan are all on the guessing panel for this series, with Joel Dommett returning to host.

Speaking before the series aired, Joel said: "I’m really excited for this year because I think now people understand what it is and understand that we’re not taking it seriously, I think it’s going to be great. Last year all my tweets at the start were ‘what IS this?!’ And five minutes later those turned to ‘Oh my god I’m addicted!’ comments."

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.