Who is Alien on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer UK's Alien: who is behind the mask? Find out the theories about the identity of the contestant.

Good news for fans of the most bonkers show on earth - The Masked Singer UK has finally returned to our screens.

Celebrities who took past last year included Skin, Justin Hawkins, Patsy Palmer and Nicola Roberts, who went on to win the show.

The first episode of the new series kicked off on Boxing Day on ITV, and we can't wait to see what the latest batch of mystery celebs have in store for us this year.

One of the mystery singers performing is Alien. Here's everything we know about the character, and who might be behind the mask...

Who is Alien? Picture: ITV

Who is Alien? All the theories and clues so far...

Before the series began, Alien was described as hoping 'to dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances'.

It appears from the outfit that Alien is likely to be a woman, and one person on Twitter seems convinced that it could be Cheryl Tweedy, due to the pair standing in similar stances in photoshoots...

I am categorically CONVINCED that Cheryl is Alien on The Masked Singer. Prove me wrong https://t.co/IpFUtKhMmp pic.twitter.com/OxJ1qLuIGg — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) December 3, 2020

Who are the other Masked Singer UK contestants?

See below for the full list of characters competing on this season of The Masked Singer.

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

Who is presenting The Masked Singer?

Joel Dommett is returning to host The Masked Singer this series.

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will all reprise their roles, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about his new role, comedian Mo said in a statement: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

And opening up about what drew her to the show, Davina said: "What I love about this show is that it is not a singing competition. What I really like is that there are some people who are frightened singers, there are some people who are hugely confident and so you get a variety of different types of voices. The other thing I like is that a lot of it is about the costume and the type of performance that person can give."

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer starts on Boxing Day (26 December) at 7pm on ITV.

