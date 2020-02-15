All the identities The Masked Singer finalists after Queen Bee crowned winner

Queen Bee has won The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Queen Bee has won The Masked Singer UK - with Hedgehog and Octopus also being unveiled on the show tonight.

Queen Bee has been officially unmasked as Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud, after being voted the winner of The Masked Singer in tonight's final.

After she was unveiled, judge Rita Ora told her: "This show has shown your vocal like i don't think anyone has ever heard you."

Nicola Roberts was Queen Bee on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Nicola replied with: "Last time I sung like this must have been Popstars: The Rivals."

Jonathan Ross then said: "To hear the person we most enjoyed singing in the mask, to hear her sing outside the mask in the final of the show, that's amazing."

Hedgehog was runner-up, and was revealed to be comedian Jason Manford. Earlier on in the episode, classical singer Katherine Jenkins was unmasked as Octopus.

The first series of The Masked Singer UK came to an end tonight. Picture: ITV

Who else was unmasked on The Masked Singer UK?

- Patsy Palmer (Butterfly)

Eastenders star Patsy Palmer was first to be booted off in the competition. She said: “I love singing in general (not that I’m any good) but it's an extremely uplifting thing to do.“I love music, it's a total passion of mine (I DJ) so I’m constantly playing music.

- Alan Johnson (Pharaoh)

The second celebrity was former Home Secretary Alan Johnson. He later spoke about the difficulties of keeping his appearance a secret. He said: "The show is so extraordinary it’s almost perverse to keep mute about it.”

- Justin Hawkins (Chameleon)

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins shocked us all when he was unveiled as Chameleon.

He said: “I wanted to take part in something that would be slightly surreal, and the secrecy made it a very exciting. Like having an extra-musical affair.

“I was reluctant to commit to the recordings because I was supposed to be best man at a wedding in Australia, but it was too good to turn down. Haha!”

- Teddy Sheringham (Tree)

Footballer Teddy Sheringham said of his decision to come on board: "I saw the show that aired in the States and thought I'd love to do that for my kids."





The Masked Singer's final took place tonight. Picture: ITV

- Kelis (Daisy)

Kelis later old host Joel Dommett that she wanted to enter after being told that her voice is 'distinctive'.

- Skin (Duck)

Singer Skin said of her time on the competition: "It was really fun jumping into a completely different character and using it to portray a sillier side of myself that the public rarely get to see, but it was quite difficult to sing in so that held me back a little!"

- Jake Shears (Unicorn)

Jake was correctly predicted by many of the judges to be Unicorn, and he said of keeping it a secret: "It was hard at first, because friends could tell I was excited about something but I couldn’t tell them which made them crazy, so I just had to learn to pretend like there was absolutely nothing going on!"

- Denise Van Outen (Fox)

Loose Women star Denise didn't even tell her kids what she was up to, and later said: "I never told a soul I was doing the show. My family, Eddie and Betsy, had no idea. It was fun keeping it to myself."

- CeeLo Green (Monster)

US star CeeLo claimed he hadn't found it challenging keeping his appearance a secret.

He said: "No not necessarily, simply because I have a small group of people I live and work with.

"We are all essentially a part of staff and we hold each other accountable so therefore a secret is safe with us."