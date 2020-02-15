The Masked Singer's Octopus' identity revealed as she comes third in competition

The Masked Singer's final took place tonight - and the identity of the Octopus has shocked the nation.

And it turned out Rita Ora was right - it was indeed Katherine Jenkins under the mask.

Joel Dommett previously opened up about Octopus' identity on This Morning, saying: ‘Octopus, this was a mad one.

"I think they were kind of hiding their voice in the early stages and now it is starting to come out, so it’s getting better."



Who else was unmasked on The Masked Singer UK?

- Patsy Palmer (Butterfly)

Eastenders star Patsy Palmer was first to be booted off in the competition. She said: “I love singing in general (not that I’m any good) but it's an extremely uplifting thing to do.“I love music, it's a total passion of mine (I DJ) so I’m constantly playing music.

- Alan Johnson (Pharaoh)

The second celebrity was former Home Secretary Alan Johnson. He later spoke about the difficulties of keeping his appearance a secret. He said: "The show is so extraordinary it’s almost perverse to keep mute about it.”

- Justin Hawkins (Chameleon)

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins shocked us all when he was unveiled as Chameleon.

He said: “I wanted to take part in something that would be slightly surreal, and the secrecy made it a very exciting. Like having an extra-musical affair.

“I was reluctant to commit to the recordings because I was supposed to be best man at a wedding in Australia, but it was too good to turn down. Haha!”

- Teddy Sheringham (Tree)

Footballer Teddy Sheringham said of his decision to come on board: "I saw the show that aired in the States and thought I'd love to do that for my kids."

- Kelis (Daisy)

Kelis later old host Joel Dommett that she wanted to enter after being told that her voice is 'distinctive'.





- Skin (Duck)

Singer Skin said of her time on the competition: "It was really fun jumping into a completely different character and using it to portray a sillier side of myself that the public rarely get to see, but it was quite difficult to sing in so that held me back a little!"

- Jake Shears (Unicorn)

Jake was correctly predicted by many of the judges to be Unicorn, and he said of keeping it a secret: "It was hard at first, because friends could tell I was excited about something but I couldn’t tell them which made them crazy, so I just had to learn to pretend like there was absolutely nothing going on!"

- Denise Van Outen (Fox)

Loose Women star Denise didn't even tell her kids what she was up to, and later said: "I never told a soul I was doing the show. My family, Eddie and Betsy, had no idea. It was fun keeping it to myself."

- CeeLo Green (Monster)

US star CeeLo claimed he hadn't found it challenging keeping his appearance a secret.

He said: "No not necessarily, simply because I have a small group of people I live and work with.

"We are all essentially a part of staff and we hold each other accountable so therefore a secret is safe with us."