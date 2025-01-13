Kaz Crossley facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, alopecia, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Kaz Crossley is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Instagram/@kazcrossley/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Love Island All Star's Kaz Crossley, who are her ex-boyfriends, was she in jail, does she have alopecia and what is her Instagram?

Kaz Crossley is hoping to find romance on Love Island All Stars, as she joins some famous faces in the South African villa.

The TV star certainly made her mark during her original series of Love Island, eventually leaving the villa with Josh Denzel. Whilst their relationship didn't work out, Kaz's subsequent partnership with fellow Islander Theo Campbell soon became the talk of the town.

Now single and on the lookout for romance, fans are keen to know more about Kaz as she searches for her perfect partner.

But how old is Kaz, when was she on on Love Island, what happened between her and Josh and does she have alopecia? Here is everything you need to know about the All Stars contestant.

Kaz Crossley is looking for romance on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Getty

Who is Kaz Crossley and how old is she?

Kaz was born on January 20th 1995, and will celebrate her 30th birthday in 2025.

Since leaving the villa, Kaz has created the brand KazBands, as well as founding Combat Collective, a Muay Thai retreat based in Thailand.

When was Kaz Crossley first on Love Island?

Kaz first appeared on Love Island series four, which aired in 2018. After joining the show during Casa Amor, Kaz quickly coupled up with Josh Denzel, meaning his former partner Georgia Steel was left devastated.

The couple remained together on the show and continued to date on the outside world.

Kaz Crossley first starred on Love Island season four. pictured with Josh Denzel. Picture: ITV

What happened between Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel?

After leaving the villa, Kaz and Josh's relationship didn't go the distance, and the pair split in early 2019.

Announcing their break-up, Kaz wrote on Instagram: "Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey. Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again ❤️"

While things between the two of them appeared to be civil, their friendship took a turn when Kaz began dating fellow islander Theo Campbell.

Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel broke up after 6 months of dating. Picture: ITV

Who has Kaz Crossley dated?

After splitting from Josh, Kaz began dating another Love Island star, Theo Campbell, who appeared in the third series of the show.

While Josh made little digs towards the new pair, that didn't stop them from being together for almost a year, after which the couple called it quits in early 2020.

However they appear to be on good terms after starring on The Challenge World Championships together in 2023.

Was Kaz Crossley in prison?

In 2023 Kaz was arrested and held in a Dubai prison after a video of her snorting a white substance went viral.

Speaking about the incident, Kaz told fans: "In 2020, I was in Dubai. I was filmed - it was me in the video, no one forced me to do that - it was a time of my life where I definitely didn't love myself at all, probably. And this is reflected in what I was doing to my body and who I surrounded myself with."

She continued: "[The video] later got leaked and then, more recently, I was on my way to Thailand, I had an amazing job offer.

"I was so excited for this job offer guys, it was like my dream job and I was staying up all night researching and, yeah, I did not think about the transit in Abu Dhabi and that it would be an issue for me because, obviously, I wasn't thinking and... yeah, everything happens for a reason."

Kaz added: "I was then detained in Abu Dhabi and kept in custody from Monday through to Friday, which is when they released me. I was very accepting of the situation and I was ready for whatever was going to happen to me because, at the end of the day, I take full accountability. I don't lie. I said that that was me in the video and explained the situation, it was a long time ago, etc."

Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell are no longer together. Picture: Alamy

Does Kaz Crossley have alopecia?

Kaz has been open about her alopecia journey, often sharing images of her hair and scalp on social media.

Upon announcing her diagnosis, Kaz wrote: "After I took this pic last night I had a good cry. Sometimes you will have days where you don’t feel strong, and that’s okay - it’s so important to let it out!"

She went on to add: "I think the mixture of realising I’m losing more hair, mixed with the fact I will be heading back to the uk (real life) hit me hard."

What is Kaz Crossley's Instagram?

Fans can follow Kaz on Instagram @kazcrossley where she currently boasts over 1.1 million followers on the platform.

On the social media site Kaz often documents her alopecia journey as well as showing off clips of her business Combat Collective.