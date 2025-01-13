Ronnie Vint facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

13 January 2025, 20:30

Ronnie Vint is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025
Ronnie Vint is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Instagram/@ronnievint/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Love Island All Star's Ronnie Vint, who are his ex-girlfriends, what is his Instagram and when was he on Love Island?

Love Island All Stars contestant Ronnie Vint is hoping one of his fellow Islanders will capture his heart in 2025.

After appearing on the show recently, Ronnie ended up continuing his connection with Harriet Blackmore on the outside world. However the former footballer has since become single and is ready to give love another go.

As he returns to our screens, fans are keen to learn more about Ronnie as he mingles with some legendary Love Islanders.

But how old is Ronnie Vint, when was he on Love Island, what happened between him and Harriet Blackmore and what is his Instagram?

Ronnie Vint is looking to find his perfect partner
Ronnie Vint is looking to find his perfect partner. Picture: Getty

Who is Ronnie Vint and how old is he?

Love Island's Ronnie was born on July 17th 1996, meaning he celebrated his 28th birthday in 2024.

Prior to entering to villa, Ronnie was a semi-professional footballer having played for Lewes Football Club in East Sussex and Dartford FC.

When was Ronnie Vint on Love Island?

Ronnie first appeared on Love Island during the summer 2024 season. Whilst on the show he was involved in a love triangle with Harriet Blackmore and Tiffany Leighton, causing tension between the girls.

After a few weeks Ronnie eventually decided to stick with Harriet and the pair continued to grow their connection on the outside world.

Ronnie Vint took part in Love island in 2024
Ronnie Vint took part in Love island in 2024. Picture: ITV

What happened between Ronnie Vint and Harriet Blackmore?

After trying to make their relationship work, things between Ronnie and Harriet fizzled out and their pair split.

Speaking to The Sun about their break-up, Harriet said: "I love him so much but it just didn’t work as a relationship and that’s fine.

"We shared the most amazing experience together and I always have so much love and respect for him."

Ronnie Vint and Harriet Blackmore were together on Love Island
Ronnie Vint and Harriet Blackmore were together on Love Island. Picture: ITV

What is Ronnie Vint's Instagram?

Fans can follow Ronnie Vint on Instagram @ronnievint where he currently boasts over 215,000 followers.

He often shares images of his footballing triumphs as well as nights out with friends, including some snaps with his famous friends.

