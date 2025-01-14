What happened between Scott Thomas and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Their secret romance revealed

Scott Thomas and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu appear to already know each other. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything we know about Love Island All Star's Scott Thomas and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's rumoured relationship.

Love Island All Stars cast members Scott Thomas, 36, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 30, shocked viewers during the first episode of the show, after it was revealed the pair shared a secret past.

Whilst Scott was initially coupled up with India Reynolds, 34, a spanner was thrown in the works when bombshell Ekin-Su entered the villa. As we wait to see who she chooses to be in a pairing with, many fans suspect Ekin-Su and Scott know each other from the outside world.

Viewers are keen to know what the history between these two is, after Scott made a passing comment regarding their possible connection.

But what really happened between Ekin-Su and Scott? Here is everything we know about their possible romance.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was the first Love Island All Stars bombshell. Picture: ITV

What happened between Scott and Ekin-Su?

Upon entering the Love Island All Stars villa as the first bombshell, Ekin-Su's appearance shocked fellow Islander Scott, with the 36-year-old appearing to hint that the pair share a secret past.

After it was revealed Ekin-Su had to pick a boy to couple up with, Scott told his partner India: "She slid into my DMs a few times."

Scott and Ekin-Su currently follow each other on Instagram, however it isn't clear whether they have dated on the outside world.

Scott Thomas and India Reynolds were coupled up on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

The pair don't appear to have been pictured together and it doesn't look like they have ever taken their romance public until now.

This potential couple shocked viewers who couldn't believe Ekin-Su and Scott shared some private messages with each other.

The Islanders were shocked when Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu entered the villa. Picture: ITV

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Ekin-Su and Scott's connection, with many excited to see how their relationship will unfold on the show.

One user wrote: "Scott said Ekin-Su slid in his DM a few times, the question is Scott did you reply or left her unread???"

Another added: "ahhh so Scott and Ekin Su have a past ??"

While a third stated: "The twinkle in Scott’s eyes soon as Ekin walked in"