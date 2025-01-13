What happened between Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott? Their fiery split explained

13 January 2025, 20:30

Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott met on Love Island
Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott met on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@kadymcdermott/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Scott and Kady's split after leaving Love Island in 2016.

Scott Thomas, 36, is hoping to find his perfect match on Love Island All Stars, however many fans are now turning their minds back to his relationship with Kady McDermott.

The pair got together during the second series of Love Island which aired in 2016, however after a few months of dating the couple called it quits.

Following their dramatic break-up in 2017, viewers are keen to learn more about their partnership and what ultimately caused the demise of their relationship.

But what happened between Scott and Kady? Here is everything we know about their Love Island split.

Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott dated for a number of months
Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott dated for a number of months. Picture: Alamy

Why did Scott and Kady split?

Relations between Scott and Kady began to take a turn for the worse in June 2017, after a dramatic row saw Scott arrested on suspicion of assault.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police told The Sun Online at the time: "Shortly after 4:35am on Saturday 24 June 2017, police were called to reports of a domestic incident at an address in Stockport.

"Officers attended and arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

"He was later released without charge and no further action will be taken."

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas
Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas. Picture: Alamy

As source close to the couple told the publication what happened between the pair, revealing: "Kady was furious when Scott came into the house drunk. They had a huge row and it got out of hand with some pushing and shoving.

"Kady called the police and Scott spent the rest of the night in a cell."

The insider continued: "It was blown out of proportion and they were both really embarrassed the next day.

"Scott’s behaviour was a complete one off, he’s not like that at all.“It was just a drunken row that got blown out of hand."

Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott have a tumultuous relationship
Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott have a tumultuous relationship. Picture: Getty

The couple briefly reconciled for a few months, however decided to end things for good in December 2017.

An insider told The Sun Online at the time: "Scott and Kady have split again.

"Their relationship was really fiery and they couldn’t stop arguing — they just weren’t getting on at all.

"They’re both really sad to split and obviously the timing makes it worse with it being the run-up to Christmas."

Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott split in 2017
Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott split in 2017. Picture: Getty

Prior to taking part in Love Island All Stars, Scott spoke about the possibility of seeing his former girlfriend in the villa, telling The Mirror: "It was nine years ago since we were on that show.

"She's obviously grown up a lot, I'm a complete different person. I don't know. I said I'm going to give everyone a chance.

"I don't know if she's going to go in or not, but I'd probably be most worried about her being in there because it's a bit of a mad experience seeing your ex. But at the same time, I'd be open to just having a chat."

