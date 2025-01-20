Who has Love Island's Grace Jackson dated? Her ex-boyfriends revealed

Grace Jackson's ex-boyfriends have been revealed. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who has Grace Rosà Jackson dated? Here are her ex-boyfriends including Marcus Rashford, Joey Essex and Reuben Collins.

Grace Jackson, 26, will be returning to our screens on Love Island All Stars as she tries to find a connection with one of her fellow Islanders.

Following her first appearance on season 11 of Love island in 2024, Grace found romance with Joey Essex, 34, and Reuben Collins, 24. However these partnerships fizzled out shortly after the series ended.

Since leaving the villa, Grace was rumoured to be dating Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, 27, however she's now heading back into the Love Island villa to find her perfect match.

But who has Grace Jackson dated? Here is everything we know about her relationships with Joey Essex, Reuben Collins and Marcus Rashford.

Grace Jackson's dating life has been revealed. Picture: Instagram/@gracexrosa

What happened between Grace Jackson and Marcus Rashford?

Grace and footballer Marcus Rashford were rumoured to be dating in late 2024, however things have since fizzled out with insiders revealing the Love Island star didn't believe he was "serious about her".

A source told The Sun: "Grace realised that Marcus wasn’t serious about her and has unfollowed him on Instagram. She realised there was no future so she has decided to cut ties.

"When the opportunity arose to take part in Love Island All Stars this winter Grace jumped at the chance, she is still young in her career and is keen to maximise the exposure to help with her modelling work and net campaign deals.

"If she finds love on the show that’s a bonus, especially since she didn’t meet a suitable match in the summer."

The insider added: "As far as she is concerned it’s Marcus’ loss, she is putting her best foot forward and can’t wait to enjoy some winter sun in gloomy January."

Grace Jackson and Marcus Rashford were rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Grace Jackson and Reuben Collins' Love Island romance explained

Whilst in the Love Island villa Grace and Reuben managed to build a close connection, with the pair carrying on their partnership in the outside world.

However it wasn't meant to be and the pair split shortly after leaving the show.

During an interview with the MailOnline, Reuben revealed that distance was a factor in their relationship breakdown, telling the publication: "We've both been very busy and with the long distance it was difficult. I wish her all the best, she wishes me all the best. There are no bad feelings. We had a great experience together."

Speaking about her current relationship with Reuben, Grace said: "Reuben is one of the loveliest people I’ve ever met, there’s no bad blood at all, we’re just good friends and we still touch base from time to time."

Grace Jackson and Reuben Collins met on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Grace Jackson and Joey Essex's history explained

Upon entering the Love Island villa in 2024, TOWIE star Joey Essex was surprised when Grace entered the villa, as these two shared a romantic past.

Whilst they decided to give their a connection a shot on the show, things quickly nosedived when Joey dumped Grace for Jessy Potts. Their friendship failed to develop from that point and the pair had a tumultuous relationship in the villa.

After leaving the show Grace touched on where she and Joey stood today, telling Closer: "We don't really have much to speak about. Once you go back into your real life, there's no need to kind of drag out that animosity, what went on in there can stay in the villa.

"We both just said, 'Let's leave it at that.' There's no awkwardness, and we're all a very tight-knit group."