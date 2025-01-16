Who is the new bombshell on Love Island All Stars 2025?

As Love Island All Stars continues to add bombshells to the line-up, here's everyone - from Ekin-Su to Casey - who has entered the villa as a bombshell.

Love Island All Stars 2025 saw the return of former cast members Marcel, Gabby, Luca, Olivia, Scott, India, Kaz, Elma, Ronnie, Nas, Curtis and Catherine to the villa for a second chance at love.

But in classic Love Island tradition, they won't be the only people taking part in All Stars as a number of mysterious bombshells enter the villa throughout the run of the series.

So far, we've seen the likes of Ekin-Su and Casey re-enter the villa, stirring up the couples and causing controversy with their unexpected arrivals. But, who else will be entering the villa as a bombshell?

Here's all the bombshells who have entered the Love Island All Stars villa, and the upcoming former contestants set to return to the show.

Ron Hall

Ron Hall is said to be coming back for a second chance at love
Ron Hall is said to be coming back for a second chance at love. Picture: ITV

According to The Sun, Ron Hall will be the next bombshell to enter the Love Island All Stars villa following his first appearance on the show in 2023.

Ron had a long-term romance with his co-star Lana Jenkins during his first time on Love Island, with the pair becoming runners-up behind Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan in the final.

However, the pair split only three months after leaving the villa, and Ron went public with his romance with bombshell Lydia Karakyriakou in November 2024.

The pair split over Christmas, however, and now Ron is back for another chance at love.

Casey O'Gorman

Casey returned for his third time on Love Island
Casey returned for his third time on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Casey O'Gorman caused a stir with co-star Kaz when he first entered the villa, after she brought up his relationship with her friend Georgia Harrison.

Casey was first on Love Island in 2023 where he initially coupled up with Claudia Fogarty. He ended up leaving the show with Rosie Seabrook, however, before reconnecting with Claudia on the outside world.

This is actually Casey's third appearance on Love Island, having returned to the show in 2024 for All Stars where he met Georgia Harrison, but ended up leaving the show with Eve Gale.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su caused a stir when she entered the villa as the first bombshell of Love Island All Stars 2025
Ekin-Su caused a stir when she entered the villa as the first bombshell of Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was the first Love Island All Stars bombshell of the series, entering on day one and setting her sights on Scott Thomas.

The Turkish reality TV star first appeared on Love Island in 2022 and ended up winning the entire series with her partner Davide Sanclimenti. The pair continued to date until January 2024 when they broke-up, with Ekin-Su claiming Davide had been unfaithful to her.

While she had her sights set on Scott when she first entered the villa, she eventually decided to couple up with Curtis Pritchard.

