Omar Nyame facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

31 January 2025, 15:10

Omar Nyame is taking part in Love Island All Stars
Omar Nyame is taking part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Omar Nyame is one of the Love Island All Stars, so here is everything you need to know from his age to when he was on Love Island, what happened between him and Grace and whether he has Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is welcoming a new bombshell in the form on Omar Nyame, who is hoping his second time in the villa will be more successful than the first.

During his original season Omar failed to find his perfect match, however his flirtation with Grace Jackson on the outside world means these two could cause problems for Luca Bish.

Now as he returns to our screens, many fans are keen to learn more about Omar as he begins his quest for long-lasting romance.

How old is Omar Nyame, when was he on Love Island, what happened between him and Grace and does he have Instagram?

Omar Nyame is returning to Love Island
Omar Nyame is returning to Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who is Omar Nyame and how old is he? 

Omar was born on September 2nd 1998 and celebrated his 26th birthday in 2024.

Prior to taking part in Love Island Omar was a PE teacher, however has has now turned his attention to influencing and worked with brands such as NovaMEN by FashionNova and Neutrogena.

When was Omar Nyame first on Love Island? 

Omar took part in season 11 of Love Island which aired in 2024. Whilst on the show Omar failed to find a serious connection, however his flirtation with Grace caused a stir in the villa and in the outside world.

Omar Nyame took part in Love Island season 11
Omar Nyame took part in Love Island season 11. Picture: ITV

What happened between Omar Nyame and Grace Jackson? 

After the pair left Love Island, many fans believed Omar and Grace were canoodling on the outside world after Omar left a flirty comment on one of her posts.

The star wrote: "The type of woman empires used to go to war for 😍" under one of her pictures, despite Grace dating Reuben Collins at the time.

Whilst neither Omar nor Grace commented on their connection, season 10 winner Mimii Ngulube gave her reaction to their flirtation, telling Heat at the time: "I'm not too sure, but I think they're just friendly. They're just good friends because they did get along when we were in the villa."

What is Omar Nyame's Instagram?

Fans can follow Omar on Instagram @omarnyame where he currently boasts over 110,000 followers.

He often shares pictures of his days out as well as travels abroad.

