Love Island rules: Everything that could get contestants kicked out the villa

Love Island has a series of strict rules. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island producers have a set of strict rules the contestants have to follow.

Love Island All Stars is in full swing and the sizzling drama continues to dominate the villa in South Africa.

Close friends Luca and Scott suffered a huge bust-up which left more than one Islander in floods of tears, exes Harriett and Ronnie rekindled their romance causing heartbreak for Elma, and Curtis spent a night on the day beds leaving Ekin-Su spinning in confusion.

But despite the heated arguments, accusations of lies and steamy couple-swapping, there's actually a string of super-strict rules the contestants have to follow to ensure they don't get booted off the show.

Here are all the strange demands placed on the Islanders by the ITV2 producers.

The cast of Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV

Alcohol is limited – and scheduled

Gone are the days contestants guzzled bottles of wine before sparking huge arguments around the villa.

Now, not only do the cast have a two-drink limit per night, each alcoholic beverage is scheduled to ensure no-one even gets tipsy.

The Islanders have a choice of beer or wine and according to former Love Island star Demi Jones, they have to wait hours between their first and second drink.

Vaping and smoking is also prohibited inside the villa, with the cast taking it in turns to exit the front door if they want to smoke.

Breakfast is the only meal the Islanders are allowed to make. Picture: ITV

The only food they can make is breakfast

Basic fruit platters have become a romantic staple in the All Stars villa this year but in the boys' defence, it doesn't seem like they're allowed to make much else.

Ex-Islanders have previously revealed that apart from cooking up breakfast, the kitchen is pretty much off limits.

In fact, there's a secret door in the villa, which is where the show's catering team serve lunch and dinner to the contestants.

There are no watches or clocks in the villa. Picture: ITV

No-one's allowed to know the time

Arguably one of the craziest rules, but the Islanders aren't allowed to know what time it is.

You might have spotted that none of the contestants wear a watch on the show as it's one of the items banned from being brought in.

The producers go so far with this rule that even the villa's clocks have all been removed.

Contestants aren't allowed to be nude – even in the bathroom. Picture: ITV

There's absolutely no nakedness

Ever thought it was weird they all shower in their swimsuits? That's because the producers don't allow the Islanders to be naked – even in the bathroom.

It's pyjamas in bed, no topless sunbathing and even washing has to be done in some kind of clothes.

Gossiping in the pool is banned

If the cameras aren't rolling, relationship chats are off the table.

The ITV2 producers orchestrate it so the juiciest conversations are always recorded.

The only moment the Islanders aren't mic'd up in the villa is when they're taking a dip, which means swimming pool gossip is a big no-no.

Morning debriefs are also essential, with the boys and girls being split off to chat about the drama from the night before.

Castmates can discuss topics outside the experience but only on Saturdays – the one day no filming takes place.

Drama has to be caught on camera. Picture: ITV

Zero tolerance on inappropriate language or behaviour

This one goes without saying but Islanders aren't allowed to engage in any 'inappropriate language or behaviour'.

The rule bans any racial slurs, homophobia, aggressive language, sexual harassment and physical violence – any of which will result in serious consequences and usually immediate removal from the villa.

Love Islanders have to remain respectful. Picture: ITV

Contact with the outside world is forbidden

One of the oldest rules in the Love Island book is zero contact with the outside world.

Many of the Islanders have nominated family members to run their social media accounts while they're busy flirting up a storm.

However, in a surprising twist this year, a handful of contestants have asked if they can find a loophole to allow them back onto one app – and it's not Tinder or TikTok.

Reports have claimed the All Stars want access to Duolingo.

Before entering Love Island, Nas Majeed allegedly said: “I’m trying to stay more consistent especially when it comes to Duolingo – can I use it when I’m in there?”