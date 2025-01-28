What happened between Luca Bish and Scott Thomas? Their explosive Love Island row explained

28 January 2025, 11:54

Scott was left blindsided by Luca's comments.
Scott was left blindsided by Luca's comments. Picture: ITV2

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island's Luca Bish turned on fellow Islander Scott Thomas during a heated game of truth or dare.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Luca Bish was left in tears following a heated argument with Scott Thomas during a fiery episode of the All Stars show.

The former fishmonger, 25, turned on his fellow castmate when the duo had a tense conversation about bombshell Tina Stinnes, sparking an explosive row that rocked the villa.

Tensions bubbled mid-challenge after Luca accused Scott of signing up to the show solely for fame and claimed his feelings for his current partner weren't genuine.

During the controversial game of truth or dare, he blurted out: "That's why you're with Tina and you're not feeling it now."

Scott was furious after Luca's remarks.
Scott was furious after Luca's remarks. Picture: ITV2
Luca claimed Scott's feelings for Tina weren't genuine.
Luca claimed Scott's feelings for Tina weren't genuine. Picture: ITV2

The 36-year-old was taken aback by his friend's remarks, which led to a heated altercation between the pair, with Scott saying: "This guy, who are you bro? Wow?"

"Say what you've got to say, and that's it," replied Luca, with Scott responding: "Who are you talking to? Are you stupid?"

Scott continued: "Who are you, man? There's no coming back from that you know. We're meant to be boys, bro. What have you just done?"

The explosive argument kicked off during a challenge.
The explosive argument kicked off during a challenge. Picture: ITV2

Luca's shock comments came after Scott shared his doubts about the romance between himself and the Made In Chelsea star earlier that day.

Making a heartfelt admission to his friends, including Luca, Scott confessed: "I dunno where I am... something's stressing me out a little bit... when she's in the garden I'm not wanting to rush over... this girl is so good for me and the fact I'm not buzzing p****s me off."

Luca shared his opinion with Scott, advising: "You can't help how you feel, definitely keep that to yourself though."

Scott agreed, adding: "We'll make a pact - don't say anything to our girls cause if that gets back to Tina it needs to come from me."

Luca apologised to Scott and the pair put their row behind them.
Luca apologised to Scott and the pair put their row behind them. Picture: ITV2

But the two came to blows when Luca revealed the sensitive information in front of the entire cast as they took part in a revealing challenge.

The fall-out the following episode saw Luca break down in tears as he tried to patch things up with his friend, admitting he regretted his actions.

Visibly emotional, Luca told Scott he "looks up to him", while Scott apologised for "winding him up".

Scott added: "I love you. Come here. Bro, it's all banter that went too far but I promise you, I didn't want to bring out that side out of you."

A downcast Luca agreed, adding: "I didn't want to bring it out of you. I look up to you, bro."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2025? Meet Danielle and Sammy

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island season 10

What happened between Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Their Love Island split explained

Sammy Root is one of the Love Island All Star contestants

Sammy Root facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Mo Gilligan first joined the Masked Singer UK for series two.

Why is Mo Gilligan not on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer

Love Island has a series of strict rules.

Love Island rules: Everything that could get contestants kicked out the villa

Trending on Heart

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy is set to be released in 2025

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy release date, trailer, cast and plot revealed

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint met on Love Island

What happened between Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint? Their Love Island relationship explained
MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla's age, husband and weight loss journey revealed

Grace Jackson is returning to Love Island

Grace Jackson facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

John Aiken is an expert on MAFS Australia

John Aiken facts: MAFS expert's age, wife, children and Instagram revealed

Here's how to make a perfect Negroni - and some with a twist

How to make the perfect Negroni... and other recipes for a twist on the classic cocktail

Food & Drink

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK? Release date revealed

Married at First Sight

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Fans of the show are suspicious of the former couple.

Love Island fans convinced Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore 'faked' split to reunite on All Stars
Danielle Sellers is joining Love Island All Stars

Danielle Sellers facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Married at First Sight

Luca Bish is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Luca Bish facts: Love Island star's age, ex-girlfriends and Love Island history explained

Eliot is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia

Meet Eliot from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Carina is hoping to find love on MAFS Australia

Meet Carina from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Lauren is one of the brides on MAFS Australia

Meet Lauren from MAFS Australia: Age, job, Instagram and Jono McCullough romance revealed

Married at First Sight