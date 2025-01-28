What happened between Luca Bish and Scott Thomas? Their explosive Love Island row explained

Scott was left blindsided by Luca's comments. Picture: ITV2

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island's Luca Bish turned on fellow Islander Scott Thomas during a heated game of truth or dare.

Love Island's Luca Bish was left in tears following a heated argument with Scott Thomas during a fiery episode of the All Stars show.

The former fishmonger, 25, turned on his fellow castmate when the duo had a tense conversation about bombshell Tina Stinnes, sparking an explosive row that rocked the villa.

Tensions bubbled mid-challenge after Luca accused Scott of signing up to the show solely for fame and claimed his feelings for his current partner weren't genuine.

During the controversial game of truth or dare, he blurted out: "That's why you're with Tina and you're not feeling it now."

Scott was furious after Luca's remarks. Picture: ITV2

Luca claimed Scott's feelings for Tina weren't genuine. Picture: ITV2

The 36-year-old was taken aback by his friend's remarks, which led to a heated altercation between the pair, with Scott saying: "This guy, who are you bro? Wow?"

"Say what you've got to say, and that's it," replied Luca, with Scott responding: "Who are you talking to? Are you stupid?"

Scott continued: "Who are you, man? There's no coming back from that you know. We're meant to be boys, bro. What have you just done?"

The explosive argument kicked off during a challenge. Picture: ITV2

Luca's shock comments came after Scott shared his doubts about the romance between himself and the Made In Chelsea star earlier that day.

Making a heartfelt admission to his friends, including Luca, Scott confessed: "I dunno where I am... something's stressing me out a little bit... when she's in the garden I'm not wanting to rush over... this girl is so good for me and the fact I'm not buzzing p****s me off."

Luca shared his opinion with Scott, advising: "You can't help how you feel, definitely keep that to yourself though."

Scott agreed, adding: "We'll make a pact - don't say anything to our girls cause if that gets back to Tina it needs to come from me."

Luca apologised to Scott and the pair put their row behind them. Picture: ITV2

But the two came to blows when Luca revealed the sensitive information in front of the entire cast as they took part in a revealing challenge.

The fall-out the following episode saw Luca break down in tears as he tried to patch things up with his friend, admitting he regretted his actions.

Visibly emotional, Luca told Scott he "looks up to him", while Scott apologised for "winding him up".

Scott added: "I love you. Come here. Bro, it's all banter that went too far but I promise you, I didn't want to bring out that side out of you."

A downcast Luca agreed, adding: "I didn't want to bring it out of you. I look up to you, bro."