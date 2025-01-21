Tina Stinnes facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram, Made In Chelsea and Love Island history explained

21 January 2025, 09:57

Tina Stinnes is taking part in Love Island All stars
Tina Stinnes is taking part in Love Island All stars. Picture: Instagram/@tinastinnes/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Tina Stinnes is looking for romance on Love Island All Stars, but how old is she, who are her ex-boyfriends, when was she on Love Island and does she have Instagram?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has seen Tina Stinnes return to the villa almost nine years after her first season on the show.

So far viewers have seen Tina meet the islanders and build a connection with Luca Bish, however her romantic history with Scott Thomas saw the pair reconnect during the latest at the re-coupling ceremony. But after their last time on the show saw Scott's partner Kady McDermott scupper their chances at a relationship, could 2025 see the pair finally reunite? Only time will tell!

After leaving the show, Tina has gone on to carve out a successful media career, becoming a regular cast member on Made In Chelsea, as well as growing her fashion brand.

But how old is Tina, when was she on Love Island, who are her ex-boyfriends, is she still on Made In Chelsea and does she have Instagram?

Tina Stinnes has returned to the Love Island villa
Tina Stinnes has returned to the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram/@tinastinnes

Who is Tina Stinnes and how old is she? 

Tina was born on February 25th 1995 and celebrated her 29th birthday in 2024.

Prior to entering the villa, Tina studied business before going on to launch Litora Studio, a sustainable swimwear brand.

When was Tina Stinnes first on Love Island? 

Tina first appeared on season two of Love Island which aired in 2016. Whilst on the show Tina went on a date with Scott, which caused his partner Kady McDermott to have an almighty argument with the two.

Unfortunately Tina didn't find love on the show and was dumped shortly after her spark with Scott fizzled out.

Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes had a short romance on Love Island
Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes had a short romance on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who has Tina Stinnes dated and who are her ex-boyfriends?

Since leaving Love Island, Tina has been romantically linked to fellow Islander Eyal Brooker and Too Hot To Handle's Matthew Mawhinney.

Whilst on Made In Chelsea, Tina also enjoyed a romance with co-star Reza Amiri-Garroussi, however she is entering the All Stars villa in the hopes of finding her forever partner.

Tina Stinnes is looking for romance in 2025
Tina Stinnes is looking for romance in 2025. Picture: ITV

Was Tina Stinnes on Made In Cheslea?

Since 2024, Tina has been a regular cast member on Made In Chelsea, after previously starring on the show back in 2014 and 2017.

Whilst on the show she appears to have had a fling with fellow All Star Casey O'Gorman, however their partnership since fizzled out and they are open to finding other connections in the villa.

What is Tina Stinnes Instagram?

Fans can follow Tina on Instagram @tinastinnes where she currently boasts over 204,000 followers.

She often shares images of her travels abroad as well as her nights out with friends.

