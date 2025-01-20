What happened between Ron and Lana? Love Island couple's relationship and split explained

What happened between Ron and Lana? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Alice Dear

As Ron Hall enters Love Island All Stars, here's what happened between him and ex-girlfriend Lana Jenkins, and his romance with Lydia Karakyriakou explained.

Ron Hall, 27, is re-entering Love Island for All Stars following his split from Lana Jenkins and Lydia Karakyriakou.

The Essex-lad, who is blind in one eye, is looking for another chance at love following his failed romance with Lana - who he met on the show in 2023 - and Casa Amor bombshell Lydia, who he recently split from.

Despite saying he'd never do reality TV again, Ron will join Grace Jackson as they enter the villa as bombshells - much to the surprise of Ekin-Su, Curtis, Marcel, Olivia, Gabby, Scott and the others.

But what happened between Ron and Lana and why did they split? Here's everything you need to know.

Ron and Lana dated for three months after leaving Love Island before splitting. Picture: ITV

What happened with Ron and Lana on Love Island?

Ron and Lana met during Love Island 2023 when they both entered the villa looking for love.

Despite their journey being slightly bumpy, the pair eventually became a couple and left the show in second place.

Their romance, however, did not last and the pair split three months after the show wrapped.

Why did Ron and Lana split?

Ron and Lana split three months after leaving Love Island.

While some reports said the pair split due to distance (with Ron in Essex and Lana in Manchester) other reports said it was down to "huge rows" between the two.

Speaking of their split, Ron said: “I think it was for multiple reasons. The world is a bit nuts, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t and if it was in another world it might have worked.”

Who else has Ron dated from Love Island?

Ron most recently dated another Love Island star; series nine Casa Amor bombshell Lydia Karakyriakou.

The pair went public with their romance in 2024, however, they are said to have split over Christmas.