What happened between Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti? Their dramatic break-up explained

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti split after leaving Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ekinsuofficial/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Why did Ekin-Su and Davide split? Here is everything you need to know about the cheating rumours and what they have said about their relationship since leaving Love Island.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has made her dramatic comeback on Love Island All Stars as she returns to our screens for another shot at romance.

After winning series eight of Love Island in 2022 with Davide Sanclimenti, the pair went on to star in their own travel show Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings shortly after leaving the villa. Despite the pair showcasing their blossoming romance on social media, it wasn't meant to be and the couple announced they had gone their separate ways in 2024.

Now as Ekin-Su joins Love Island once again, fans are keen to know what really happened between her and Davide, and what ultimately caused their break-up.

So why did Ekin-Su and Davide split? Here is everything we know about their explosive parting.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti met on Love Island in 2022. Picture: Instagram/Ekin-Su Culculoglu

What happened between Ekin-Su and Davide?

It appears that cheating may have been a factor in Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti's split in January 2024.

A few months after their break-up, Ekin-Su was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother where she opened up about their recent split.

Speaking to fellow contestant Marisha Wallace, Ekin-Su stated that Davide "hurt her", while also revealing her belief that she was more into him than he was into her.

She later confirmed to The Sun that Davide had been unfaithful, stating: "Did he actually cheat on me? Yeah.

"I have messages from one girl who told me that she had hooked up with him when we were together.

"Another time he left his laptop open. I saw messages, quite explicit messages, sexual ones, between him and the girl I’d met on New Year’s Eve.

“The messages talked about how much fun they’d had together the other night. Seeing those messages, confirming my worst fears, it broke something in me."

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti use to be in a relationship. Picture: Getty

Ekin-Su continued: "“But this is the crazy thing, I felt bad for him. He was crying and saying how he’d make it up to me.

"The rumours were coming out and I didn’t want anyone to know the truth. Part of that was to protect him, but also I was so embarrassed.

"It wasn’t the fairytale that everybody thought it was. This sort of stuff doesn’t happen in Disney movies, right? Prince Charming never once cheated on Cinderella."

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were fan favourites on Love Island . Picture: Instagram/Ekin-Su Culculoglu

In early 2024 the Love Island winners took to their Instagram Stories to announce they had broken up, with Ekin-Su claiming she had made the decision to part ways.

The TV star posted: "The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this relationship work as we cared deeply for each other.

"Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways. Breakups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made.

"Thank you for your continued support. It's been so lovely to have you follow our Love Island journeys together since the villa and we hope you'll continue to follow our careers as we go off in our own directions."

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were together for almost two years. Picture: Instagram/Ekin-Su Culculoglu

However Davide stated that the split was a mutual decision, stating: "Ekin and I, just after the ski holidays, decided to go different ways. It was a joint decision but I was waiting to make it public to respect her time in the show. I don't know why the agreed statement changed last minute.

"I agree it was a beautiful story even with its ups and downs like all couples. I loved every moment, from the first time I knew her in the Villa until life outside. I really believed in us and saw a future for us. But sometimes in life people need to grow apart. Is just the direction of life. I will treasure our moments forever."

He added: "Now it's time to focus on myself. I love you all always, thank you for the unconditional support everyone showed me from the beginning. Davide."

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti split in 2024. Picture: Instagram/Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Prior to their split in 20224, Ekin-Su and Davide had broken up in June 2023 after Davide initiated the demise of their relationship.

Ekin-Su was said to have been 'blindsided' by Davide's feelings, and was shocked when he announced they break-up.

However their split was short lived as the couple seemed to have patched things up and were in a relationship once again by August.