Nas Majeed facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Nas Majeed is taking part in Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV/Instagram/@nas_jm

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island All Stars contestants Nas Majeed, from his age to his relationship with Eva Zapico and whether he has Instagram.

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Nas Majeed back to the villa, as he and some iconic Islanders return to the show for another chance at romance.

After taking part in the first ever winter series, Nas became known for his relationships with Demi Jones and Eva Zapico. Whilst he and Eva carried their relationship into the outside world, it wasn't meant to be a the couple split a few years later.

Now ready to find love, viewers are excited to see how Nas's journey on the show will turn out, with many of us keen to learn more about the TV star.

But how old is Nas Majeed, when was he on Love Island, what happened between him and Eva and who else has he dated?

Nas Majeed is looking for romance on Love Island. Picture: Getty

Who is Nas Majeed and how old is he?

Nas was born on February 24th 1996, and celebrated his 28th birthday in 2024.

Since leaving the villa, Nas has gone on to carve out a successful presenting career and built a solid social media presence.

When was Nas Majeed first on Love Island?

Nas appeared on the first ever season of the winter version of Love Island (season six), which aired in early 2020.

After a slow start in the beginning, Nas eventually found a strong connection with Eva Zapico, whom he met in Casa Amor. The pair left the show shortly afterwards and decided to continue their relationship on the outside world.

Nas Majeed is returning to Love Island in 2025. Picture: ITV

What happened between Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico?

Fans were shocked with Nas and Eva announced this split in 2024, with Nas posting on Instagram: "Unfortunately, Eva and I have decided to end out relationship.

"There is no bad blood or wrong doing - it was a mutual and completely amicable decision.

"We tried to work things out over the past couple months but decided that this was for the best, and are both at peace with the situation.

"I am grateful to Eva and her family for the past 4 years and will cherish those memories, and wish her all the best going forward. Thank you for all your continued love and support, I really do appreciate it."

A source told The Sun at the time: "There was no cheating but Eva thought the relationship had ran its course and decided to end it.

"They seemed to be the fairytale couple and one of the best success stories of Love Island - but there was obviously problems with their relationship."

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico were together for four years. Picture: ITV

Who has Nas Majeed dated?

Since his split from Eva, it doesn't appear that Nas has been in a relationship with anyone else.

Speaking about what he was looking for in a future partner prior to entering the villa, Nas said: "Someone who can make me laugh… although I feel like I laugh at everything!

"Someone kind, considerate, and caring - it’s fundamental stuff. Someone who can match my high energy, being silly and goofy, but also enjoy chilling and going to garden centres. Clubcards… I can’t wait to get one of those and start collecting points with someone."

What is Nas Majeed's Instagram?

Fans can follow Nas on Instagram @nas_jm where he currently has over 395,000 followers.

The influencer often shares images of his travels abroad as well as his various career ventures on the social media platform.