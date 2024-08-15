Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury relationship timeline: Love Island, engagement, baby and shock split

15 August 2024, 15:14

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury dated for five years
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury dated for five years. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship from how they met to their engagement, children and surprising break-up.

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, shocked fans earlier this week when she announced her split from fiancée Tommy Fury, 25, after five years of dating.

The Love Island legends who are parents to one-year-old Bambi broke their silence regarding their relationship in poignant messages on Instagram. However neither Molly nor Tommy went into great detail as to why they have broken up, leading many fans to speculate on the reason for their parting.

As we wait for more information to come to light, many of us have been keen to know more about their relationship from how they met, when they got engaged, who their daughter is and why they split.

What happened with Molly-Mae and Tommy? Their relationship timeline revealed.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae and Tommy relationship timeline

Meeting on Love Island–June 2019

Molly and Tommy's love journey began way back in 2019 when the pair took part in series five of the hit ITV show, Love Island. The then 20-year-old Molly entered the show as a bombshell and quickly took Tommy's breath away.

However the couple didn't have the smoothest journey on Love Island, as tensions between the pair began to rise when Molly's now-bestie Maura Higgins entered the villa. She quickly caught Tommy's attention, however as his connection with Molly grew, he soon called things off with Maura.

The relationship between Molly and Tommy continued to progress as the series continued, with the couple making it all the way to the final and coming in second place.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury met on Love Island
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury met on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Moving in together–September 2019

Following their time on Love Island, Tommy and Molly were keen to continue their relationship on the outside world and quickly moved in together. Molly grew up in Hitchin but made the move to Manchester in order to be closer to her new beau.

Before moving to their current home, the pair had lived in multiple swanky apartments in Manchester.

Shocking home burglary–October 2021

After years of romantic bliss, Molly and Tommy announced they had been the victims of a frightening home burglary in 2021. Their Cheshire home was targeted by thieves whilst the couple were in London, with the burglars making off with over £80,000 worth of goods.

Speaking to her fans after the ordeal, Molly thanked them for their well wishes, stating: "I can’t thank you all enough for all your kind messages regarding what happened to our home last week.

"We are eternally grateful to have such incredible and kind followers. We are safe and that’s all that matters."

Following this scary moment the pair never returned to their flat and quickly moved out and into their new home.

A source told the Metro at the time: "They had their remaining things that hadn’t been taken in the robbery moved out of the flat immediately.

"They’re already moved out and won’t ever return as they don’t feel safe."

Molly-Mae and Tommy were the victims of a home robbery
Molly-Mae and Tommy were the victims of a home robbery. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Buying their first home together–March 2022

After renting for years, Molly and Tommy made the leap to purchase their first house together in 2022.

Following this exciting announcement, Molly set up the Instagram account @mollymaison to document their new home journey.

Molly was careful with what she showed her followers, revealing: "I know a lot of you won’t have been expecting me to do a home account as I have become a lot more private about what I post of our home life…

"However having a home account is something that I’ve always dreamed of doing. I’ve decided that I don’t want to let the past control my future, the way I live my life and what I share with you guys."

Tommy and Molly-Mae bought their first home together in 2022
Tommy and Molly-Mae bought their first home together in 2022. Picture: Instagram/@mollymaison

Split rumours–June 2022

Despite recently buying a home together, fans were left confused when Tommy had moved into a new flat during the summer of 2022.

Luckily Molly came out to explain the situation and deny the rabid split rumours. The influencer wrote: "Omg guys Tommys just training down in London. We haven’t split up, my dms are going mad."

Pregnancy announcement–September 2022

Months later Molly and Tommy surprised fans by announcing they were expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, the pair shared a sweet video of them on Love Island, alongside a clip of Molly with her baby bump being hugged by Tommy.

Fans were ecstatic by the news, with one follower writing: "I am so proud of you both it’s unreal i love you guys together i’m so happy for you."

With another adding: "I’m in actual tears😍😍😍😍. Love you both so much"

Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy in 2022
Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy in 2022. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Their daughter Bambi is born–January 2023

Months later Molly and Tommy welcomed their daughter Bambi into the world. They announced her birth with a sweet image on Instagram with the caption: "23/01/23".

A few weeks after Bambi was born, Molly revealed her child's unusual name and explained why she doesn't have a middle name.

The mother-of-one stated: "Bambi doesn't have a middle name. Her name's literally just Bambi Fury which is so weird because I was so certain she would have a middle name.

"I was adamant, but we couldn't just decide on one. And we kept coming up with random middle names, like for a while she was going to be Bambi Winter."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's daughter Bambi was born in 2023
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's daughter Bambi was born in 2023. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae and Tommy get engaged–July 2023

A few months after the birth of their daughter, Tommy surprised Molly with a stunning engagement she didn't see coming.

The boxer created a fake brand deal for Molly to get involved with which saw her jet off to Ibiza under the guise of taking part in a business deal.

Molly was then greeted by Tommy and Bambi who were waiting for her on the cliff's edge, with the father-of-one then asking his girlfriend to marry him.

After getting over the initial shock, Molly later revealed she thought Tommy was cheating on her when instead he was planning his romantic proposal.

Watch Molly-Mae and Tommy's proposal video here:

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are engaged

Molly removes her engagement ring amid split rumours–November 2023

Towards the end of 2023, Tommy was filmed partying in a nightclub in Dubai without Molly. These videos quickly circulated online, with many fans wondering why he was having fun abroad whilst Molly remained in the UK with Bambi.

Shortly after, Molly posted an Instagram story which showed her without her engagement ring. The social media starlet did not address why she wasn't wearing her ring, and was soon seen wearing it again shortly after.

Molly-Mae Hague was seen without her engagement ring
Molly-Mae Hague was seen without her engagement ring. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Shock split–August 2024

In August 2024, Molly posted a heartbreaking Instagram Story which announced her split from Tommy.

The post read: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."

Molly-Mae Hague announced their split on Wednesday the 14th of August
Molly-Mae Hague announced their split on Wednesday the 14th of August. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy went on the release his own statement, writing: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority."

He added: "Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

