Molly-Mae Hague thought Tommy Fury was 'cheating' on her before romantic proposal

Molly-Mae Hague was suspicious of Tommy Fury before he proposed. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

By Hope Wilson

Molly-Mae Hague thought Tommy Fury was acting 'shady' before he proposed.

Molly-Mae Hague, 24, has revealed she believed fiancé Tommy Fury, also 24, was cheating on her before he proposed last month.

The Love Island favourite shared a video to her YouTube channel in which she spoke about the moment she realised Tommy was going to propose.

Molly-Mae revealed she thought she was going on a work trip to Ibiza for an event hosted by Net-a-Porter, but Tommy suggested that they make a family holiday out of the visit.

The influencer went on to explain in the video that after the couple took some pictures together, in which she was wearing a stunning white jumpsuit, she asked to see the images on Tommy's phone which he refused to hand over.

Molly-Mae Hague with fiancé Tommy Fury and daughter Bambi. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

After this, the star confessed she started to become suspicious, thinking that her partner was cheating on her.

Molly-Mae said: "The hair and makeup people took some pictures of me and Tommy ahead of the event and as we got into the car I asked to see them on Tommy's phone and then he got a bit shady all of a sudden.

"My mind did somersaults, I thought 'why is he shady about his phone who is he talking to!' My mind went to the worst option!

"I was staring out the window like I was in a sad movie. But little did I know on the phone he had all the pictures of the engagement set up!"

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are engaged

Luckily her fears were soon quashed when she received a romantic letter from Tommy which explained that the trip wasn't exactly what she was thought it was.

Molly-Mae was then surprised with Tommy and daughter Bambi who were waiting for her on a picturesque cliffside to ask the all important question.

The moment Tommy Fury proposed to Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae also gave fans an insight into what the wedding might be like.

The social media star said: "I love the idea of doing a winter wedding but all I know is that the wedding will be in the UK, it will be in a church as Tommy is religious."

Molly-Mae Hague showing off her engagement ring. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

The lovebirds first met on Love Island in 2019 where they coupled up straight away and eventually finished second in the competition.

The couple live together in Cheshire and welcomed daughter Bambi in January 2023.

