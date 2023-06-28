Molly-Mae praised for showing stretch marks as she opens up about body image

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island star Molly-Mae has opened up about her body image issues in an emotional new Instagram post.

Love Island star Molly-Mae is currently enjoying a holiday with her boyfriend Tommy Fury and their six month old baby, Bambi.

But after previously opening up about her body image struggles, the 24-year-old has now shared an emotional message about wearing a bikini.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a close up of the stretch marks on her hip, while also sharing a message from a follower, which read: "You made it into a bikini. Total inspo for a mam with a new baby!"

Molly-Mae wrote: "My DMs are making me [crying emojis]. I spoke on my YouTube about how I don't think I'll ever want to reach for a bikini on holiday again/feel confident in one... I didn't even bring any with me on this trip!

Molly-Mae has shared a photo of her stretch marks. Picture: Instagram

"But today I went to the shop here and bought one because I realised WHO ACTUALLY CARES!

"The thought of putting on a bikini before the holiday is always much more daunting than doing it in the moment and whilst on the trip... pack the bikinis mamas.

"And my girls who don't normally, I promise you that no one's judging/cares.”

Molly-Mae gave birth to her first daughter in January this year, after her and Tommy announced their pregnancy a few months before.

Molly-Mae is enjoying her holiday with Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram

She has since been very honest about her body image as a new mum, admitting she is struggling to come to terms with her new body.

In a YouTube video shared from her friend’s wedding in Barbados, Molly said:"I've got this swimming costume on...for me at the minute swim suits are the one, I'm not a bikini girl at the minute because I don't have the confidence.

"I didn't have the confidence for bikinis before I had a baby."

She continued: "Right now with my body I need anything that is going to give me confidence because I genuinely feel like with time, my confidence with my body is actually getting worse.

Molly-Mae admits she's not confident enough to wear a bikini

Molly-Mae is holidaying with her daughter Bambi. Picture: Instagram

"I really felt on this trip that I am going to embrace it, I don't care, my new mum body, I'm proud of it but at the same time I'm finding it hard to accept that I've got a real journey to start if I want to feel more confident in my body."

She added: "I was speaking about it to my family - I just don't ever picture myself putting on a bikini, I never did in the first place.

"Before I had a baby I didn't feel confident in a bikini, so after having a baby I don't picture myself ever thinking 'I'll slip a bikini on and feel amazing'.

"I want to and want to come on here and say I feel confident and amazing but that's not how I'm feeling at the minute.

"So any clothes or outfits that can make me feel a little more confident, covered up and super flattering right now, that is what I'm going for right now."