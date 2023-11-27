Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

By Hope Wilson

Molly-Mae Hague has shared an image in which she is not wearing her engagement ring.

Molly-Mae Hague, 24, has been pictured without her engagement ring after a video of her fiancé Tommy Fury, 24, went viral this weekend.

The influencer shared an Instagram Story yesterday in which fans could see she was not wearing her engagement ring.

Molly's latest post comes after a clip circulated of Tommy in a nightclub with rapper Chris Brown and an unknown woman. The boxer, who is currently in Dubai, could be seen interacting with the woman in the video.

At one point the woman appears to grab Tommy's face, with him pulling away quickly.

Molly-Mae Hague uploaded a video to her Instagram Story which showed her without her engagement ring. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Fans were quick to flood Molly's Instagram post with questions about their relationship, with some followers even suggesting that she 'deserved better.'

One user wrote: "Where’s your ring???!!!"

Another added: "It’s raving because you’ve always got Bambi and he’s always out here doing the most! You and Bambi deserve better x"

A third commented: "Molly you are such a amazing mum ✌🏻can’t believe tommys actions on tik tok 😢"

Molly-Mae Hague shared a sweet image of herself and Tommy Fury a week before the video was released. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

X, formally known as Twitter, was awash with comments regarding Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship.

One fan said: "I genuinely don’t know what Molly Mae sees in Tommy. She’s basically been a single mum since Bambi was born, she can do so much better."

A second stated: "Molly Mae at home taking their baby to see Santa and doing Christmas things with her while tommy is partying in Dubai with his T-shirt off with Chris brown, nah don’t sit well with me."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been together for years. Picture: Instagram/Tommy Fury

Neither Molly-Mae nor Tommy have commented on the video or their relationship, so it is currently unknown if the pair have split.

The couple got engaged earlier this year after meeting on Love Island in 2019 and welcoming their daughter, Bambi, in January.

The boxer proposed to Molly-Mae during a gorgeous getaway, however the influencer later admitted that she thought Tommy was cheating on her due to his secretive nature.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury got engaged earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

In a YouTube video, Molly explained that she thought Tommy was being unfaithful prior to their proposal as he wouldn't let her look at his phone.

The mother-of-one explained: "The hair and makeup people took some pictures of me and Tommy ahead of the event and as we got into the car I asked to see them on Tommy's phone and then he got a bit shady all of a sudden.

"My mind did somersaults, I thought 'why is he shady about his phone who is he talking to!' My mind went to the worst option!

"I was staring out the window like I was in a sad movie. But little did I know on the phone he had all the pictures of the engagement set up!"

