Molly-Mae Hague insists she's not 'neglecting' baby Bambi by letting her cry

31 August 2023, 12:24

Molly-Mae denies she's neglecting Bambi

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Molly-Mae Hague explained it takes her and Tommy Fury's daughter, Bambi, a few minutes to settle before she falls asleep.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague, 24, has told fans she is not "neglecting" her daughter Bambi by letting her cry before she drifts off to sleep.

The Love Island star welcomed her first baby with fiancé Tommy Fury, 24, seven-months-ago and has been documenting her parenting journey on YouTube.

In a recent video, Molly told her viewers that she didn't want people to think she was "being a bad mum" and that Bambi simple takes a few minutes of fussing before she falls asleep.

In the background of the video, Bambi could be heard fussing as Molly continued to record.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed their first baby seven-months-ago
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed their first baby seven-months-ago. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

"If you ever think I am neglecting the baby monitor and you can hear Bambi in the background, don't think I'm neglecting her," Molly said: "She just takes a minute to settle off after she's had her nap."

She went on: "I always leave her for five minutes and she just falls asleep. Don't think that I'm being a bad mum there."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in Ibiza this August after four years together
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in Ibiza this August after four years together. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Earlier this year, Molly opened up about feeling overwhelmed by being a new mum, telling her fans that she was struggling.

Two months after giving birth to Bambi, the star said in a heartbreaking video: "I feel like there's just so much to say and so much to talk about that I literally don't know where to start.

"I don't feel like I'm being myself, and I don't know why I'm getting upset but I feel like I'm questioning everything I'm saying and what are people going to think if I say that."

Molly went on: "Nothing I say is making sense. My brain is jumbled and I don't feel like myself.

"It's not that I need more time to come back [to YouTube] because I do feel ready to come back and want more than anything to come back to YouTube.

"I want it more than anything but maybe I've left it too long and I have so much to say that I feel overwhelmed and don't know where to begin."

Molly-Mae Hague has previously opened up about how difficult it is being a first-time mum
Molly-Mae Hague has previously opened up about how difficult it is being a first-time mum. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Recently, Tommy and Molly-Mae got engaged when the boxer surprised her with a cliffside proposal.

The couple first met on Love Island in 2019, and got engaged in Ibiza this August.

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Screw cast series 2: Full cast revealed and what you know them from

Screw cast: Full cast of series two revealed and what you know them from

Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know for series two

Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know from series one

My Mum, Your Dad: Start date, first look trailer and contestant details

My Mum Your Dad: Davina McCall's dating show start date and contestants revealed

TV & Movies

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit

Sue Radford's grandchild had to visit a medical centre

Radford Family in medical emergency after family member falls ill on holiday

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

National Cinema Day is held every year

National Cinema Day: What deals are the cinemas doing?

News

The bride and her father can't come to an agreement [stock image]

Bride refuses to invite father to her wedding but still expects him to pay

Lifestyle

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver placed into intensive care after emergency surgery

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver placed into intensive care after emergency surgery

Joe Wicks has removed his daughter from school

Joe Wicks reveals why he's taken his five-year-old out of school

Stacey Solomon shared a cute video of daughter Belle

Stacey Solomon emotional as daughter Belle makes huge milestone

Celebrities

There are easy ways to earn cashback

Easy ways to earn cashback on spending

Lifestyle

Only Adult zones on planes are becoming a reality

Airline launches 'adults-only' section on flights: Here's what it means

News

Stacey Solomon reveals she keeps sons' foreskins in memory boxes

Stacey Solomon reveals she keeps sons' foreskins in memory boxes

Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants

Bake Off 2023: Start date, hosts, judges and contestants revealed

TV & Movies

Big Brother 2023 is set to return to our screens later this year

Big Brother 2023: Start date, new eye and hosts revealed

Sue Radford has given fans a holiday update

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reassures fans amid Florida hurricane warning

Celebrities

Are flights still being cancelled? Latest from flight checker, airports and airlines

Are flights still being cancelled? Latest from flight checker, airports and airlines

News

The cast of The Towers series two

The Tower: Full cast of the ITV drama and where you recognise them from

This Morning viewers terrified as 'haunted' picture of little girl causes temperature to drop

This Morning viewers terrified as 'haunted' picture of little girl causes temperature to drop
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have unveiled their Essex mansion

Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's finished Essex mansion