Molly-Mae admits she is 'struggling and overwhelmed' in emotional parenting update

By Alice Dear

Molly-Mae has been flooded with support from fans after revealing her struggles in an emotional YouTube video.

Molly-Mae, 23, returned to YouTube this week with a new video, however, used the time to share with her fans that she was "struggling" and "feeling overwhelmed" after becoming a new-mum.

The reality TV star and influencer, who rose to fame following her time of Love Island, welcomed her first baby – Bambi – with boyfriend Tommy Fury at the beginning of the year, and has kept her fans involved with her journey since.

However, Molly was left emotional in her latest video, admitting that she felt like her brain was jumbled before adding that she isn't feeling herself.

Speaking to the camera in the candid video, she said: "I feel like there's just so much to say and so much to talk about that I literally don't know where to start.

Molly-Mae broke down in tears in the emotional YouTube video where she told fans she was feeling 'overwhelmed'. Picture: YouTube/Molly-Mae

"I don't feel like I'm being myself, and I don't know why I'm getting upset but I feel like I'm questioning everything I'm saying and what are people going to think if I say that."

The star went on: "Nothing I say is making sense. My brain is jumbled and I don't feel like myself.

"It's not that I need more time to come back [to YouTube] because I do feel ready to come back and want more than anything to come back to YouTube.

"I want it more than anything but maybe I've left it too long and I have so much to say that I feel overwhelmed and don't know where to begin."

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed their daughter, Bambi, in January 2023. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Reflecting on becoming a mum for the first time, she said: "Becoming a mum is the best thing to ever happen to me but it is also the hardest thing that has ever happened to me.

"I have found it really really hard, the one word to describe it, to describe the past two months would be overwhelming.

"Every single day you can't believe the 360 your life has taken, it is a very hard thing to wrap your head around, it is the biggest life change that no one can prepare you for."

Molly-Mae said she was 'struggling' as she opened up about how difficult parenting is. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Clearly emotional in the video, people have rallied around Molly-Mae and showed their support and understanding of what she is going through.

One person commented: "This is why I love Molly. She's so real with us all. I hope she knows it's completely okay to take a break from interacting with us to focus on herself."

Another wrote: "Listening to Molly invalidate herself is so sad. Many women experience trauma, ptsd and the baby blues after birth. Women’s health is something that is painted in a way that is not reflective of how intense child bearing and birthing is. You’re doing great Molly, keep spreading awareness."

A third shared that she related to Molly, commenting: "I’m a first time mum and my newborn is 4 weeks old so I relate to this video so much!! You are an inspiration, and so real and that’s what people need. You’re an amazing mum."

