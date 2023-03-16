Molly-Mae Hague reveals baby Bambi's lavish nursery with £8,000 cot and ensuite

16 March 2023, 14:09

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has shown off the incredible nursery in her £4million home.

Molly-Mae Hague has given fans a glimpse into her daughter Bambi’s beautiful nursery.

The Love Island star welcomed her little girl with boyfriend Tommy Fury back in January and has been busy creating the perfect bedroom.

And it’s fair to say Bambi is a lucky girl as she has some beautiful furniture including an expensive cot and her own ensuite bathroom.

Sharing new pictures on her home Instagram account, Molly-Mae wrote: "The Nursery. It only took me nearly 2 months to find the time to take pics of Bambi’s room.

Molly-Mae Hague has shown off her baby's nursery
Molly-Mae Hague has shown off her baby's nursery. Picture: Instagram

“A part of the house that feels like a little slice of heaven."

Fans can see a cloud-shaped ceiling light, which costs over £460, while the focus of the room is a giant sofa.

It also has a calming neutral colour scheme with cream walls and matching carpet, along with a neon sign spelling out the little one's name.

Bambi's minimalist bedroom has a very expensive crib, which fans previously found online and discovered it costs almost £8,000.

One fan wrote on Instagram: "Found the cot online! It’s on sale for £7,535.00 Reduced from £12,454.00."

Molly-Mae's nursery has an ensuite
Molly-Mae's nursery has an ensuite. Picture: Instagram

There are animal-themed furnishings, such as a large giraffe toy and a framed painting of the Disney character, Bambi.

The bedroom boasts a white en-suite bathroom, with marble flooring and a white glossy cupboard, which can be seen through a little archway in the room.

Lucky Bambi also has a beautiful closet full of clothes and accessories for the baby.

Finishing the room off, there’s a £1,500 Hermes throw blanket placed on the sofa and children's books by Beatrix Potter placed on the shelves.

It comes after it was reported Molly-Mae and Tommy paid for a room at The Portland Hospital in London which can cost anything from £15,000 to £30,000.

Meghan Markle welcomed son Archie at The Portland in 2019, while Victoria Beckham and Jools Oliver also had their children there.

Molly-Mae and Tommy announced the happy news they’d become parents by sharing a black and white photo holding their daughter in hospital.

The caption reads: "I can't believe we get to keep you forever.

"Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me. It doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment.

"There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.

"Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents.

"We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever."

