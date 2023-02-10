Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague addresses ‘nasty’ backlash over daughter Bambi's name

By Naomi Bartram

New mum Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about the backlash she received for naming her daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague has addressed the negative comments she has received over her daughter Bambi’s name.

The Love Island star welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Tommy Fury last month and have been sharing updates ever since.

And on Wednesday, Molly-Mae introduced the newborn to the world with her first YouTube video since becoming a mum.

She started it by saying: "Will you say 'hi everyone, I'm Bambi. Nice to meet you. I'm Bambi Fury, that's my name. I know some people may not like it, but I love it.'"

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter last month. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae went on to say the day they announced the name was "really really hard" and admitted she turned off the comments on her Instagram due to the backlash.

"I think I was just brought back to planet earth very very quickly of how nasty this world can be,” she said.

"And I think because we had literally always had known that our first baby girl was going to be called Bambi, we had gotten so used to the idea of that being her name and to us, it wasn't really that unusual anymore.

"I know it is definitely unusual and unique and not going to be of everyone's taste, so when we announced it, in my mind I was just like 'it's beautiful, it's just her. She's Bambi and that's just this beautiful name, and it's amazing.'

"And then two seconds after posting it, I was like 'oh my god'."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are now parents. Picture: Instagram

It comes after Molly-Mae revealed that she picked out the name years ago, admitting her fans ‘might hate it’.

Speaking during a Q&A with her fans on YouTube October last year, she said: "Yes, we do have a baby girl name picked out. I've had the name picked out since I was basically a baby girl myself.

"It's always been my dream little girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name that I'd always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too.

"It's a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name."

Read more: