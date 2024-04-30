MAFS Australia's Ellie left 'traumatised' by online hate after revealing relationship with Jonathan

MAFS Australia's Ellie caused a stir on the show when the relationship with Jono went public. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

After going public with their romance, Ellie and Jono from MAFS Australia have seen fans criticise their relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia bride Ellie Dix, 32, is said to have been left 'traumatised' after receiving hateful messages online.

Following the confirmation of her relationship with Jonathan McCullough, 40, Ellie is said to have been hit with a barrage of negative comments which have made her "so upset".

This news comes after the couple's cheating scandal rocked the experiment and left Jono's wife Lauren Dunn, 32, in tears. The pair faced even more social media backlash when they attended the reunion together, with Ellie and Lauren getting into a screaming match during the very awkward dinner party.

Now in an interview with Yahoo Lifetsyle, Ellie's friend Tahli Passeri has opened up about the heat the bride is under, stating: "It is disturbing the hate and revolting comments Ellie is receiving."

Ellie has been receiving hateful comments on social media . Picture: Nine

Tahli added: "She is extraordinarily traumatised and as someone who has known her for 18 years, I have never seen her so upset.

"She is one of the kindest, most genuine, loyal, compassionate and loving people I know, and to see her receive so much hate and derogatory comments based on a substantially edited television show, is saddening and troubling for the people in today's society."

Jonathan and Ellie surprised their fellow couples at the MAFS reunion. Picture: Nine

Ellie's friend of 18 years also went on to give some behind-the-scenes gossip on what really happened between her and Jono at the reunion.

Tahli revealed: "It’s extraordinarily concerning, the differences between what actually occurred during filming to what managed to reach screens and what viewers saw.

"This week's episode [the reunion] portrayed both Ellie and Jono in an extremely poor form, yes certain things were said, and they did look very happy, however producers appear to have used certain scenes and moments to depict them being quite arrogant and inconsiderate.

"This is a far cry from how they both have been aired to date, which surely would make any viewer with half a brain question why this is the case?"

Watch Ellie argue with Lauren at the MAFS Australia reunion here:

MAFS Australia’s Ellie lashes out at Lauren

She added: "The entire cast was, in fact, quite happy seeing Ellie and Jono walk in together, and it was a happy reception, the polar opposite to what was actually aired.

"Producers were aware that Ellie and Jono had formed a relationship and advised them not to tell other cast members that they were attending the reunion together.

"Production also didn't show Ben greeting Ellie, along with a multitude of other events, and the entire episode seems to be glazed over and chopped and changed to suit this ‘dramatic cheating’ narrative that the producers were actually going for."

Jonathan McCullough and Ellie Dix are still together since meeting on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@elliedixoxo

This statement comes after Lauren took to Instagram to defend Ellie following her dramatic outburst at the final dinner party.

The MAFS bride wrote: "To everyone trolling and attacking Ellie at her workplace, please stop immediately."What you see on TV is only a small portion of what goes on.

"Regardless of what you saw on TV (filmed 6 months ago) I have no problems with Jono and Ellie and neither of them deserve to be harassed or bullied. Please can everyone let them be happy and let's all move on."

Jonathan and Ellie regularly post relationship updates on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@elliedixoxo

So Dramatic! have also reported that Ellie's workplace had been targeted, with viewers posting derogatory reviews about the plastic surgery clinic online while also suggesting that the MAFS participant should be fired.

The Coastal Clinic Plastic Surgery at Southport and Aesthetics Clinic at Varsity Lakes where Ellie works is owned by Dr Drew Cronin. He has now spoken to the Gold Coast Bulletin about the negative reception his business has received following Ellie's appearance on MAFS.

Dr Cronin stated: "People who have never been patients in our clinic… feel entitled to make permanent one-star reviews based on their disagreement with the actions of one subcontractor aired on television."

He added: "We’ve had people contact us wanting to know when Ellie will next be in the clinic. Presumably, so they can confront and either harass her or assault her."