Where are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy now? Everything that happened after the experiment

What's going on with Timothy and Lucinda now? Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Lucinda and Timothy's marriage may not have been a successful one on the show, but the Married At First Sight couple remain very close friends - so what are they up to now?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Lucinda and Timothy had one of the most up-and-down relationships during their time on the hit reality show, and despite splitting-up on the show the pair remain very close friends.

MAFS Australia viewers got to see a sneak peek of this at the reunion dinner party and commitment ceremony where the bride admitted to the group that she and Timothy still speak every week.

Their emotional time on the sofa at the reunion, where they watched back the highlight from their time on the experiment, left many viewers hoping the pair would get back together - however, they have both since made it clear that they just remain good friends.

Here's everything we know about what Lucinda and Timothy are up to now, from the time they left the experiment to now.

Lucinda and Timothy returned to the sofa for the reunion commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel Nine

Lucinda and Timothy leave MAFS

After weeks working on their relationship, Lucinda and Timothy decided it was best to leave the experiment as friends following home-stay week.

Following their exit from the show, Lucinda took to Instagram to reflect on the time she spent with the self-confessed 'tin man'.

"Timbo, I adore you," she wrote: "It’s okay. I understand that you did your best, and I know you’ve been at capacity this week. I once wrote a poem that helped me through a deep heartache, and I find it comforting to use it as a mantra when I feel like I might be holding a grudge. This one’s for all of us!"

Lucinda and Timothy reunite on MAFS Australia

Lucinda and Timothy reunite at the reunion - and tease reconciliation

At the reunion, Lucinda and Timothy teased that there may still be a romantic connection between the two of them, after the bride revealed that they often talk on the phone.

Speaking to the experts for the last time at the commitment ceremony, Lucinda said: "I see Tim… the pain and the struggle and deep loss. What I love about Tim is he just makes the world smile and laugh around him, despite all of his loss. I respect that so much."

Lucinda went on: "Once he loves you, you're there in his heart. Tim associates with the Tin Man, but he's actually got a ginormous heart. I love Tim. Look at this face, he's the best. We've shared so much, and I just feel happy."

Timothy also had nothing but good things to say about his ex-wife, telling the group: "I wouldn't have wanted to do the experiment with anybody else."

When the exes were asked if there was hope for their relationship, Tim stated: "For sure, yep. I always said it wasn't the ending of something, but the beginning of something."

Lucinda and Timothy have made it clear that they are just friends. Picture: Channel Nine

Lucinda and Timothy confirm they are just friends

Despite this ray of hope for Lucinda and Timothy's relationship, social media posts from both the bride and groom appear to put any romantic speculation to bed.

Sharing a picture with Lucina, Timothy wrote: "Turns out Friends at First Sight is even better when you have a friendship like ours."

Meanwhile, Lucinda penned a heartfelt message to Tim which read: "Dear Timbo, That’s a wrap! What a blast! What I adore most about you Tim is your ability to bring laughter to those around you, even amidst your own pain and loss. Your bravery throughout our time together has been awesome! You opened up your vulnerable side, showing men everywhere that it's not okay to bottle it up! Despite your "Tin Man" facade, I see the enormous heart you carry 💕

"I'm incredibly proud of you, and I'm sure your mum Varee and brother Dave would be too, looking down on you from up above. You've shown true courage and authenticity & you’re a legend. Too many men suffer in silence, and it's time we changed that paradigm. We need to celebrate men who are open-hearted and willing to show their emotions. That’s the new SEXY!

"I've witnessed you take tremendous strides in our journey together, and I hope you continue on your path of healing. True redemption and inner peace come from letting go, forgiving, and allowing love to flow freely. I believe in you, Timbo, and I know that a wonderful woman awaits you for a joyous journey ahead. Here whenever you need an ear. With love and admiration, Lu."