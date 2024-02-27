Are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy still together?

Lucinda and Timothy were wed on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@lucindaslight/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything we know about Timothy and Lucinda's relationship on Married At First Sight so far, as well as whether they are still together.

Married At First Sight Australia has burst back onto our screens for an eleventh season filled with dramatic moments and cringe-worthy outbursts, as the new brides and grooms take part in the experiment of a lifetime.

One of the couples this year is 43-year-old wedding celebrant Lucinda Light and 51-year-old business owner Timothy Smith. The pair had an interesting start to their marriage involving torrential rain, deep conversation and a chicken wing, however both Lucinda and Timothy were looking forward to starting their relationship.

Whilst the series continues to air, fans have been wondering if this interesting couple are still together, or whether they have already called it quits on their partnership.

Are Lucinda and Timothy from MAFS still together? Here is everything we know so far.

Warning, this article contains spoilers.

Lucinda and Timothy are looking for their forever partner on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are Lucinda and Timothy still together?

It is currently unknown whether Lucinda and Timothy from Married At First Sight Australia are together.

As the series is still airing in Oz, the pair are unable to reveal whether they are in a relationship or not, however there may be some hints that the couple are no longer together.

In a now-deleted Instagram comment, Lucinda called Timothy her 'hunky ex'. Despite this, the two have been pictured with each other after exiting the experiment, so they seem to be at least on good terms.

Here's a look at Lucinda and Timothy's time on Married At First Sight so far:

Lucind and Timothy are one of the couples on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Lucinda and Timothy's wedding day

Timothy and Lucinda's wedding day on MAFS Australia was quite eventful. To mark this momentous occasion, Lucinda decides to conduct an interesting ceremony involving a bird's wing at the alter.

However before Timothy has the opportunity to respond to what is happening around him, the rain hampers this exciting moment.

Luckily the downpour eventually came to an end and Timothy and Lucinda were able to say 'I do' and complete their vows.

Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light were wed on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Timothy opens up to Lucinda on their honeymoon

The newlyweds head on their honeymoon and bond over their shared sense of humour. However things become deeper between the two when the Honeymoon box arrives and Timothy is forced to confront his feelings.

Before opening the box, Timothy explained his difficulties around sharing his emotions, stating: "I find it incredibly tough... So this is my worst nightmare."

Facing his fears, Timothy then opened up to Lucinda about not wanting to be alone after he revealed his brother, mother and father have all passed away.

The groom emotionally confessed: "I wanted to be able to phone somebody, and I didn't and couldn't. I just went, 'I am alone'."

Timothy and Lucinda are keen to build a connection on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Lucinda and Timothy struggle with intimacy

Despite their emotional connection growing, Timothy admitted that he did not immediately want to be intimate with Lucinda.

During one tense conversation, Lucinda confronted Timothy on his feelings, however this left relations between the two at an all time low. The bride asked her groom what actions he was planning on taking to develop their connection, but this only made things worse, with Timothy responding: "I feel like I'm talking to a fourth expert. I'm getting pulled across the poles by you and by John and now I'm done, I'm actually done filming."

Lucinda and Timothy haven't had the easiest journey on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Timothy and Lucinda meet each other's family

Despite their awkward feelings for one another, the pair continued to stay in the experiment and eventually met each others family and friends.

Upon being introduced to Lucinda's parents Michael and Susan, Timothy is told by his father-in-law that he should give intimacy with Lucinda a chance.

Michael said: "We'd love to see a bit more action on your behalf. It could be a one night stand, it could be anything but just try it."

After this very candid chat, Timothy managed to see the errors of his ways, stating: "The chat with Michael has made me realise that I've been a bit of a d*******. Lucinda deserves more."

