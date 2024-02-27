Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

By Alice Dear

Here's what we know about Jack and Tori's relationship so far on Married At First Sight Australia, including whether they are still together now.

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori quickly become one of the most controversial matches of season 11 after their wedding in which the groom admitted he wanted to "play that dominant role" with his strong-headed wife.

Jack, 34, a personal trainer from Queensland and Tori, 27, a business development manager from Victoria have their fair share of bumps in the road during their time in the experiment, including claims the groom had a girlfriend when he applied from the show as well as his "disgusting" comments to Jonathan's wife Lauren at an explosive dinner party.

Despite all this, Tori and Jack's remain adamant they are one of the best couples on Married At First Sight - but where are they now and are they still together?

Here's everything we know about their romance now, including the clues around their relationship status. Warning, this article contains spoilers for season 11 of MAFS Australia.

Married At First Sight's Jack and Tori met for the first time on their wedding day, and appeared to both be happy with their matches. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Jack and Tori still together?

Married At First Sight Australia is still airing down under, with the final vows still a couple of weeks away, which means we do not know for sure if the couple are still together now.

Over in Australia, Tori and Jack are still in the experiment despite huge controversies around their relationship and accusations from other participants that the groom is a "misogynist".

At the moment, we do know that Tori and Jack follow each other on Instagram - which could mean they're still dating.

They have shared pictures of one another during their time on the experiment, with Jack writing in a caption on their wedding day: "I have finally met my bride & I cant wipe the smile off my face."

Jack has also been referring to Tori as his 'wife' in the captions of his posts, which also points in the direction the pair are still together.

Here's a look at everything that has happened between Jack and Tori during MAFS Australia:

Jack and Tori's wedding day

On their wedding day, Tori and Jack appeared to be happy with their matches when they met for the first time at the alter.

Jack said: "I'm an energy guy and I liked her energy," while Tori added: "He just… so far, ticks all the boxes."

However, after they exchange vows and Tori reveals herself to be strong-headed, Jack told the cameras: "I think she'll challenge me a little bit but I'll definitely reckon sort her out and we'll have a good time."

He later added: "I think Tori's definitely got a bit of spice to her. I definitely want to play that dominant role to Tori. It might be a bit of a power struggle."

On the wedding day it was only Tori's friend Lea who managed to see the red flags from Jack, expressing concern that all his guests are the reception were clients of his from the gym.

Tori's friend Lea had some concerns about Jack after noticing all his wedding guests were gym clients. Picture: Channel Nine

Expressing her worries, Lea told Tori: "Why is everyone here a client of yours? Where are your long-term relationships? I want to see you can maintain a long-term relationship. It doesn't have to be romantic... but where is that, where you're not getting financial benefits?"

She went on to explain that it was "giving a controlling the narrative" vibe and that she wasn't sure if it was a "misogynistic thing".

Jack and Tori's honeymoon

Despite Tori being blown-away by Jack's appearance on their honeymoon, the groom was quick to admit to the cameras that he wasn't feeling sexually connected to his new wife.

During a romantic dinner, the pair started to discuss their "deal breakers" where Jack responded by telling his wife he "demands respect".

They then go on to discuss their sexual compatibility, with Jack admitting: "I've definitely had bigger sexual sparks instantly...with the mixed emotions running through my head the day I met you, I wasn't going, 'God damn, I want to get this girl in bed'."

Jack's ex-girlfriend goes public

At the first dinner party of season 11, all eyes were on Jack and Tori after an article was shared which included claims from the groom's ex-girlfriend that he had lied to her before coming on the show.

The article claimed that Jack had told his ex he was moving overseas for work, but was instead appearing on Married At First Sight Australia.

At the dinner party, Jack is quick to defend himself, telling his fellow participants: "This girl has made a deal of it, she wants three seconds of fame...If someone wants to question my character or integrity I'll tell them to f**k off...This girl [the ex-girlfriend] is a bit of a crazy."

Tori decided to stick by Jack when it was revealed he had a girlfriend when applying for MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

While many people expected Tori to be upset by the bombshell, she surprised everyone by telling them: "It's fine, honestly. It does not need to be a conversation moving forward. I don't care what he was doing before he came in here. It is a non-issue and to be honest it's no one's business."

At the following commitment ceremony, expert John Aiken was quick to question the timeline of Jack's former relationship and the time he started the process of MAFS.

After a lot of back-and-forth, Jack finally admits that he applied for the show while he was with his ex, adding: "It wasn't serious, it was a weekend friends with benefits, it was of no significance, it was a casual relationship."

Honesty and intimacy week

During honesty and intimacy week, more cracks begin to show in Jack and Tori's relationship.

The first comes when the couples swap phones and Tori stumbles across pictures of Jack proposing to his ex-fiancée, expressing at the time that she "wanted to vomit".

During intimacy week, Jack and Tori appear to be on different planets when it comes to their sexual attraction. While Tori said: "The sexual tension is absolutely there, I can feel that and I know that he feels that too", Jack admitted there was still work to be done.

"Tori likes the attention from me, she likes me to kiss and hug her but it's not like a big wow factor for me," Jack said: "It's not there for me yet, but I 100 per cent like to be desired in a relationship. I love having power and control and I know I've got her where I want her."

Jack's wife swap comment and fight with Lauren

The most explosive dinner party of MAFS season 11 came after Jonathan revealed to his wife Lauren that Jack has made a comment that "another groom could sleep with Tori" during couple swap week "so he doesn't have to."

As Lauren attempted to hold Jack accountable for his comments - which he defended as a 'joke' - things turned nasty when Jack asked Jonathan: "Can you muzzle your woman?"

The brides and grooms were left shocked by the comment from Jack, but despite all this, Tori stuck by her husband. She said: "If Jack says it was a joke, I'm going to take it as a joke. I trust him."

Jack shocked his fellow MAFS participants when he told Jonathan to 'put a muzzle' on wife Lauren. Picture: Channel Nine

At the commitment ceremony, experts John, Alessandra and Mel do not let Jack off that easy, telling him they were "disgusted" by the comment.

John told Jack: "I've heard some things in these experiments that have repulsed me, that's one of the worst things I've heard."

Jack went on to apologise to Lauren over the comment, telling the group he regrets the choice of words. He did, however, also say the morning before the commitment ceremony that "it felt good to say" and that he was "glad he said it".

While Tori appeared to be immune to seeing any negatives in Jack, Mel made it clear that his comment about the couple swap sounded like he was "offering his wife up on a platter," to which she replied: "Hearing you put it like that it actually makes me feel physically sick."