Inside MAFS Australia's Jonathan and Ellie's relationship as cheating scandal unfolds

This is the MAFS couple no one saw coming! Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight has a new couple as it is revealed that Jonathan and Ellie are now together following their splits from Lauren and Ben.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jonathan McCullough, 39, and Ellie Dix, 32, have confirmed that they're now in a relationship following their time on Married At First Sight where they were married to different people.

The MAFS bride and groom were originally matched up with Lauren Dunn and Ben Walters on season 11 of the hit reality TV show, and while we have already watched Ellie and Ben split on the show, Jono and Lauren are still in the experiment.

While things have been going well between Jono and Lauren over the past two weeks, the experiment is set to be rocked when it is revealed at an upcoming commitment ceremony that the groom has been in contact with Ellie following her departure from the show.

It was first confirmed that Ellie and Jonathan were an item last month when they were pictured kissing and holding hands on the beach. At the time, both the bride and groom could be seen working on their relationships on MAFS, ruining the ending of the series for many viewers.

Ellie and Jonathan are in a relationship following Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

At the time these pictures came out, a source told the Daily Mail Australia how Jono and Ellie kept in contact after she split from Ben and left the experiment, something that comes to light in one of the commitment ceremonies.

A source told the publication: "Lauren had no idea that Jono kept in contact with Ellie and found out during filming, and boy was she not happy. She was completely gobsmacked and felt humiliated by the end - but everyone else is happy for them."

Lauren is set to be shocked when it comes to light that husband Jono has been texting Ellie. Picture: Channel Nine

The couple are expected to reveal their romance to the group by turning up to the reunion - which has already been filmed - together.

"Jono and Ellie maintained contact after she left the show, but the romance only escalated once Jono ended things with Lauren at the Final Vows. Their real-life meeting a few days later revealed an undeniable chemistry," the source added.

More recently, Jono and Ellie appeared to confirm their romance is still going strong as they were pictured enjoying a walk together on the Gold Coast.

Ellie and Ben called time on their romance after weeks of issues. Picture: Channel Nine

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Ben - Ellie's former husband - was taken aback by the revelation that she had started a new relationship with Jono.

A source close to the show said: "Ben had a gut feeling that something was up. He wasn't surprised, more hurt because he genuinely had feelings for her. If the experiment was rigid in its rules, it wouldn't be real life, it'd be a game show."

They went on: "We basically say, 'Here are the parameters, the parameters are really wide and they reflect the real world'. We're not the morality police, we let those things happen because they happen in real life."