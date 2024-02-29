Who is Ellie from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Australia's Ellie is wed to Ben. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

How old is Ellie from Married At First Australia, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Married At First Sight Australia has made its way to UK for an eleventh series which is sure to blow our socks off.

As the series gets underway, one of the brides looking for love this year is 32-year-old nurse Ellie Dix. MAFS Australia experts Mel Schilling, 52, Jon AIken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49, have matched Ellie with 39-year-old tour guide Ben Walters.

The blushing bride is keen to become a mum, so Ellie is hoping her husband will be feeling the same way. But will Ben be as keen to become a parent? We'll have to watch and see!

Ellie Dix is one of the brides on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Ellie?

Ellie from MAFS Australia is 32-years-old.

Prior to taking part in the experiment, Ellie opened up about being left heartbroken after her ex-fiancé cheated on her and cancelled their wedding a month before the important day.

What is Ellie's job?

Married At First Sight Australia's Ellie is a registered nurse.

Becoming a mum is something that is important to Ellie and she is hoping that her new husband will share her same feelings. Ellie says she is very close to her own mother and is ready to create a family of her own.

Ellie Dix tied the knot on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

What is Ellie's Instagram?

Ellie from Married At First Sight Australia's Instagram is @elliedixoxo.

She often posts images of her travels abroad and days out with her friends.

