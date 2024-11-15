MAFS UK's Ross announces split from Sacha and reveals new girlfriend in scathing post

15 November 2024, 11:38

Ross has split from Sacha and is in a new relationship
Ross has split from Sacha and is in a new relationship. Picture: Instagram/@mccarthy91_/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Ross has revealed he has broken up with Sacha and is in a new relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK groom Ross McCarthy, 32, has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, after it was revealed he and wife Sacha Jones, 29, had split.

Whilst the pair chose to stay together during final vows and put on a united front at the reunion, things between Sacha and Ross came to an end shortly after filming ended.

As per the rules of MAFS, none of the contestants are able to discuss their relationship statuses until their final scenes on the show have aired. Now that this has happened, Ross has taken to the the social media platform to debut his new partner, Magda.

The 32-year-old shared a video of himself with Magda, along with the caption: "The moment I been waiting for…. The real deal. My world 🌍 ❤️🖤🔐 @magda11222"

Ross and Sacha are no longer together
Ross and Sacha are no longer together. Picture: Channel 4

However fans were left confused after Ross and Sacha put on a loved-up display at the final MAFS commitment ceremony which was aired the day before the groom's post.

One user commented on his video: "But weird how you can be calling a new person your world twice in one year though 😂"

With another adding: "What happened?"

Ross and Sacha had a smooth start to their marriage on MAFS UK
Ross and Sacha had a smooth start to their marriage on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

While neither Ross or Sacha have revealed the real reason behind their split yet, fans are hoping the pair will hash things out at the MAFS Christmas reunion which is rumoured to be in the works.

However that may not happen as sources have claimed the groom has been ignoring phone calls from producers and may not take part in the episode.

An insider told The Sun: "Producers are shooting another Christmas special, bringing back some of the biggest MAFS faces from this series and the previous one.

"They are really keen to get Ross, given all the drama that has gone down after he dumped her following filming wrapping, but he doesn’t want to face her."

Ross and Sacha have split since MAFS UK filming ended
Ross and Sacha have split since MAFS UK filming ended. Picture: Channel 4

The source continued: "He has been avoiding productions calls and won’t commit. Bosses aren’t giving up and will keep trying to persuade him, but as of right now he wants to move past the show and focus on his new relationship.

"It’s a real blow for the production as the end of series reunion filmed before the latest run started airing, so they wanted to get back all the biggest characters to delve into the various dramas and feuds that have developed between the cast while the show has gone out on TV."

Sacha stormed off from Ross at final vows
Sacha stormed off from Ross at final vows. Picture: Channel 4

Insiders revealed that Sacha was left "devastated" by their split, after moving to Manchester in order to be with Ross.

A source told MailOnline: "Sacha had an incredible experience filming Married At First Sight UK and she truly thought her marriage with Ross would work.

"She moved to Manchester to be with him but after just two weeks he went cold and ended their romance for good."

They continued: "Sacha was devastated and now watching their journey back as the show airs makes processing their breakup even harder.

"Producers weren't happy either… Ross gave away that he and Sacha were no longer together by posting photos with his new girlfriend – he had no problem flaunting his romance despite the fact it would hurt his ex-wife's feelings."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show

Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start? Release date revealed

Viewers are hoping there will be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion

Will there be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion? Everything we know about future episodes

Alex is missing from the MAFS UK reunion episodes

Why is Alex not at the MAFS UK reunion? The real reason revealed

MAFS Hannah and Ryan turned up to the reunion together

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Hannah still together?

Sacha and Ross said their final vows on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals real reason she stormed off from Ross during final vows

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Amy and Luke are looking for love on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Ross and Sacha are rumoured to have split since MAFS UK filming ended

What happened between Ross and Sacha from MAFS UK? Their dramatic split explained

Latest TV & Movies News

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time

I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time revealed

The best movies of 2024

The best movies of 2024 so far, ranked

First look at I'm A Celeb episode revealed

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 revealed as campmates meet for the first time

I'm A Celebrity

Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man

Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date, trailer and soundtrack revealed

Amanda Holden has addressed rumours of her joining This Morning

Amanda Holden breaks silence on reports she is "replacing" This Morning host Cat Deeley

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Nathan and Lacey from MAFS are said to have split

MAFS UK's Lacey and Nathan split after relationship 'fizzled' out

Alex has hit out at Polly on social media

MAFS UK's Alex calls out Polly online and is branded a 'bully' by fans

The teaser for MAFS UK final vows has been revealed

MAFS UK final vows first look shows dramatic moment couples split

MAFS UK's Kristina was said to be 'heartbroken' after Kieran moved on

MAFS UK's Kristina left 'heartbroken' after Kieran moves on with new girlfriend

Lucinda Light has revealed all about her dating life

Lucinda Light talks MAFS Australia, new book and dating life!

Holly has defended her behaviour against Hannah

MAFS UK's Holly hits back at 'bully' claims after explosive argument with Hannah

Hannah and Ryan were rumoured to have been dating

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals where she stands with Ryan following relationship rumours