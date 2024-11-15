MAFS UK's Ross announces split from Sacha and reveals new girlfriend in scathing post

Ross has split from Sacha and is in a new relationship. Picture: Instagram/@mccarthy91_/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Ross has revealed he has broken up with Sacha and is in a new relationship.

Married At First Sight UK groom Ross McCarthy, 32, has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, after it was revealed he and wife Sacha Jones, 29, had split.

Whilst the pair chose to stay together during final vows and put on a united front at the reunion, things between Sacha and Ross came to an end shortly after filming ended.

As per the rules of MAFS, none of the contestants are able to discuss their relationship statuses until their final scenes on the show have aired. Now that this has happened, Ross has taken to the the social media platform to debut his new partner, Magda.

The 32-year-old shared a video of himself with Magda, along with the caption: "The moment I been waiting for…. The real deal. My world 🌍 ❤️🖤🔐 @magda11222"

Ross and Sacha are no longer together. Picture: Channel 4

However fans were left confused after Ross and Sacha put on a loved-up display at the final MAFS commitment ceremony which was aired the day before the groom's post.

One user commented on his video: "But weird how you can be calling a new person your world twice in one year though 😂"

With another adding: "What happened?"

Ross and Sacha had a smooth start to their marriage on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

While neither Ross or Sacha have revealed the real reason behind their split yet, fans are hoping the pair will hash things out at the MAFS Christmas reunion which is rumoured to be in the works.

However that may not happen as sources have claimed the groom has been ignoring phone calls from producers and may not take part in the episode.

An insider told The Sun: "Producers are shooting another Christmas special, bringing back some of the biggest MAFS faces from this series and the previous one.

"They are really keen to get Ross, given all the drama that has gone down after he dumped her following filming wrapping, but he doesn’t want to face her."

Ross and Sacha have split since MAFS UK filming ended. Picture: Channel 4

The source continued: "He has been avoiding productions calls and won’t commit. Bosses aren’t giving up and will keep trying to persuade him, but as of right now he wants to move past the show and focus on his new relationship.

"It’s a real blow for the production as the end of series reunion filmed before the latest run started airing, so they wanted to get back all the biggest characters to delve into the various dramas and feuds that have developed between the cast while the show has gone out on TV."

Sacha stormed off from Ross at final vows. Picture: Channel 4

Insiders revealed that Sacha was left "devastated" by their split, after moving to Manchester in order to be with Ross.

A source told MailOnline: "Sacha had an incredible experience filming Married At First Sight UK and she truly thought her marriage with Ross would work.

"She moved to Manchester to be with him but after just two weeks he went cold and ended their romance for good."

They continued: "Sacha was devastated and now watching their journey back as the show airs makes processing their breakup even harder.

"Producers weren't happy either… Ross gave away that he and Sacha were no longer together by posting photos with his new girlfriend – he had no problem flaunting his romance despite the fact it would hurt his ex-wife's feelings."