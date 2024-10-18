MAFS bosses to hit cast with '£10,000 fine' if they reveal show spoilers
18 October 2024, 12:26 | Updated: 18 October 2024, 12:28
Married At First Sight bosses are said to be cracking down on the series nine cast members amid a handful of show secrets being revealed ahead of time.
MAFS UK's cast members are reportedly being told they will face a £10,000 fine if they reveal the outcome of their marriages ahead of the final episodes of the series.
This comes amid a handful of leaks from series nine of Married At First Sight, including claims of a cheating scandal as well as a couple being 'kicked off' the show due to 'controlling' behaviour.
In order to stop the leaks from happening, and to keep the mystery of the show going until the final episodes, bosses at Channel 4 are reportedly ready to hit cast members breaking to rules with a huge fine.
According to The Sun, cast members such as Ross and Sacha, Kristina and Kieran, Polly and Adam and Richelle and Orson will be fined if they are "are seen in public with their TV spouse before the show has finished airing".
A source told the publication: "Production have told all the bride and grooms that they will be fined 10k if they are seen in public with their TV spouse before the show has finished airing, as they don’t want to ruin the end reveals."
They went on: "The show is filmed so many months in advance that producers are always worried about leaks. So they put this big clause in to make sure the participants don’t give the game away."
Heart reached out to Channel 4, with a spokesperson saying they had "nothing to add" to the reports.
Earlier in the series, Richelle reportedly found herself in hot water with MAFS bosses after she took to social media to claim her husband Orson tries to recouple with another bride.
Following her outburst on Instagram, Richelle's comments were turned off, removing her claims, however, it was too late as the story had already picked up some attention.
Meanwhile, it was revealed that fan-favourite couple Ross and Sacha do not go the distance as messages on social media appeared to confirm a new romance for the groom.
If that wasn't enough, bride Eve (who has since left the show after her controversial split from Charlie) was pictured with another woman at an airport in Ibiza while her storyline was still playing out on the show.
